Dyaisha Fair confirmed her transfer to the Syracuse University women’s basketball team, reuniting with new SU head coach Felisha Legette-Jack to present a major boost in the roster makeover.
Fair scored 23.4 points per game for Buffalo last season to rank fourth nationally and averaged 23.1 over the last three seasons for the Bulls.
The 5-foot-5 guard from Rochester started every game for UB last season and added 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals on average while shooting 36.8 percent on 3-point field goals.
“We are so excited to have Dyaisha Fair re-join our family here at the best school in the country,” Legette-Jack stated in a press release on Wednesday.
“What Dyaisha will do, is not only bring her amazing ability as a CAB (character, academics, basketball) ambassador of SU, but she will also create an electricity in our stands! With Dyaisha’s commitment, this solidified how serious we are about building our women’s basketball program.”
Fair garnered All-American honorable mention from the Associated Press last year and was the Mid-American Conference Tournament MVP after leading UB to the MAC title and an NCAA Tournament berth.
Fair is the sixth player from the transfer portal to commit to the Orange and the fourth from the Bulls to rejoin their former coach since Legette-Jack left UB to accept the same position at SU last month.
Syracuse also recently added UB transfer Cheyenne McEvans, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard who contributed 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while making 12 appearances and 10 starts last year. The Orange previously added Georgia Woolley and Soniaa Wilson from the Bulls.
Legette-Jack also recently landed two post players to fill a critical need.
She gained a commitment from 6-foot-4 forward and Albany native Olivia Owens, who spent the last two seasons at Kentucky after playing her freshman season at Maryland.
Syracuse also added 6-foot-3 forward Kyra Wood, a Buffalo native who played in 25 of 28 games for Temple, including eight starts last year.
The influx of transfer talent will join returning All-ACC honorable mention guard Teisha Hyman as the lone starter among six players expected back from the 11-18 campaign last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.