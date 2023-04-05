Legette-Jack to be reunited with Camp

The Syracuse University women’s basketball team announced the transfer addition of Dominique Camp on Wednesday, reuniting the 5-foot-8 guard with head coach Felisha Legette-Jack for next season.

The graduate senior guard from Dayton, Ohio, played at Akron and the prior year under Legette-Jack at Buffalo. She averaged 10.8 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 steals in 30.7 minutes per game for the Zips this past season.

