The Syracuse University women’s basketball team announced the transfer addition of Dominique Camp on Wednesday, reuniting the 5-foot-8 guard with head coach Felisha Legette-Jack for next season.
The graduate senior guard from Dayton, Ohio, played at Akron and the prior year under Legette-Jack at Buffalo. She averaged 10.8 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 steals in 30.7 minutes per game for the Zips this past season.
“Dominique has worked her way up to this point,” Legette-Jack stated in the team announcement.
“I have watched this young lady grow into an incredible passer, rebounder, and defender but most importantly I’ve watched her grow into a wonderful woman. We are fortunate to have Dom rejoin our team. She fits into our fundamentals of character, academics, and basketball.”
Camp played in all 34 games for UB in the 2021-22 season and contributed averages of 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She played the 2020-21 campaign for Troy of the Sun Belt Conference after starting her collegiate career at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.
The Orange (20-13 overall, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) recently lost guard Teisha Hyman to the transfer portal after four seasons with the program.
Hyman averaged 10.4 points, four rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this year. She garnered All-ACC Honorable Mention in the 2021-22 season, leading SU with 16.4 points per game after sitting out the previous year while recovering from a torn ACL.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.