SYRACUSE — The veteran backcourt of Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis took over down the stretch to help the 23rd-ranked Syracuse University women’s basketball team complete a fourth-quarter comeback Tuesday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.
The senior guards combined for 19 points in the final quarter to help the Orange rally to the 88-76 Atlantic Coast Conference matinee victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, avenging SU’s only loss of the season.
The Orange (7-1 overall, 4-1 ACC) will aim to maintain momentum on the road when it faces top-ranked Louisville at 9 p.m. Thursday in its next ACC outing, to be televised on ESPN2.
Mangakahia finished with season highs of 19 points and 13 assists, playing her best in the critical moments to help SU outscore North Carolina, 27-9, in the fourth after trailing by six points at the start of the quarter. The fifth-year point guard accounted for 24 of SU’s 27 points in the final period by either scoring or delivering the assist.
Mangakahia hit a pair of go-ahead 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter for Syracuse, the latter of which put the Orange up for good, 71-69, with eight minutes left. She paced a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter and help SU take command.
“Going into the fourth, I was stressed, but I knew that I had to try to come out and help my team,” Mangakahia said. “We all can do so much, and we have so much depth, and just to get everybody involved (was important). I love when we all have a lot of points and everybody contributes.”
Lewis was equally impressive in the later stages and poured in a game-best 23 points overall. She scored 10 in the fourth quarter and played all 40 minutes in the victory.
The Preseason All-ACC guard tandem produced a season-best 42 combined points for the Orange.
“This is kind of what I’ve been waiting for all year,” Lewis said. “I’m excited to play with Tiana, I know she’s going to always find me, and when we’re playing well it gets our team going being that we’re seniors and able to lead the team, and that’s what we did today. She facilitated well and I was able to knock down some shots finally.”
Emily Engstler added 11 points and 13 rebounds, and she made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the third quarter to cut UNC’s advantage to 67-61 and lead into SU’s strong surge to open the fourth quarter. SU ended the game on a 30-9 run overall.
Freshman center Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points and a game-high 16 rebounds for SU, marking the first time three Orange players recorded a double-double in the same game since 2011 against St. Francis. Overall, SU finished with a 50-39 edge in rebounds and a 19-10 advantage in offensive boards.
Forward Priscilla Williams nearly joined the trio, finishing with 11 points and nine boards one day after being named the ACC Freshman of the Week.
“The big picture is that we can gut these games out,” said Quentin Hillsman, in his 15th season as SU head coach. “To win the game on a 30-9 run and we had kids that did not leave the entire game, and that’s all about guts and heart and wanting to win. A lot of that credit has to go to them for just staying with it because they had every opportunity to lay down, they could have used a lot of excuses and they used none of them, all they did was grind it out and win the game.”
Janelle Bailey led the Tar Heels (7-5, 2-5) with 22 points while Stephanie Watts added 15, including three from behind the 3-point arc.
Syracuse won for the second time since returning from an extended pause due to COVID-19. The Orange beat Miami (Fla.), 99-64, on Sunday in the Dome in its first game since Dec. 20. Tuesday marked the second of four outings within an eight-day span for SU.
North Carolina beat SU, 92-68, in their first matchup Dec. 17 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Syracuse has won each of its three games played since that setback.
