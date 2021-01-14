College women’s basketball
ROCHESTER — Heuvelton sisters Paige and Madison McCormick played their first game together Tuesday night since the 2016-17 high school season, helping lead NCAA Division II Roberts Wesleyan to a 75-62 win over Bryant & Stratton in a college women’s basketball game.
The McCormicks were part of three straight state Class D title teams before Paige graduated and moved on to NCAA D-I Massachusetts. She transferred from UMass after last season ended to join Madison’s team.
Paige McCormick, a forward, played 34 minutes Tuesday, the most of anyone on the team, and finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Madison, a sophomore point guard, scored six points with five assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes.
