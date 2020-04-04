HEUVELTON — Former Heuvelton girls basketball standout Paige McCormick announced Saturday on Twitter that she is leaving the NCAA Division I Massachusetts women’s basketball team and entering the NCAA transfer portal to play for another school her senior season.
“Thank you to my amazing teammates as well as the coaching staff at UMass for giving me a home the past three years,” McCormick tweeted. “With that being said, I have decided to do what is best for me and enter the transfer portal in search of a new home to finish out my collegiate career. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me along thus far. I am very excited for this new journey.”
McCormick started in 20 of 31 games for UMass this past season and averaged 23.2 minutes. She scored 5.6 points and added 3.8 rebounds.
In her time with the Minutewomen she started in 42 of her 80 career games and averaged 5.8 points.
If McCormick chooses to attend another Division I school she will have to sit out a year, but she did not rule out going to a Division II or Division III school.
“I’m definitely keeping my options open, where I think I can fit in academically and athletically, their style of play, where I feel like I am part of something big and part of something family-like,” McCormick said.
UMass was the only program that offered a full scholarship to McCormick when she was a senior at Heuvelton, so she did not go through the type of recruiting process she may see now.
“By the time (other schools) contacted me, I already knew I wanted to go to UMass,” McCormick said. “It’s definitely weird (being recruited again). I’m excited for it. I feel like I’ve kind of built myself a little profile, and I’m hoping that will help me find a new home. I just want to be happy and playing the game I love.”
Because she may just have one year of basketball left, happiness was the key factor in McCormick’s decision to transfer.
“It was a really hard decision,” McCormick said. “I have been trying to be happy lately, I’m really trying to focus on happiness and I wasn’t entirely happy there all the time. I decided that nothing will change unless I make a change. That’s what I’m doing. My goal is to have a successful senior year and have fun playing basketball, the game I put my heart and soul into my entire life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.