Teisha Hyman has embodied the grit and determination that the Syracuse University women’s basketball team intends to channel entering the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Hyman will lead the 12th-seeded Orange (11-17 overall) into a first-round matchup against the No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-20, 3-15) at 1 p.m. today at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
The winner will advance to face fifth-seeded Virginia Tech (21-8) at 11 a.m. Thursday for a second-round clash in the same location.
Hyman garnered All-ACC Honorable Mention honors by the conference media on Tuesday, completing her comeback arc after sitting out last season to recover from a knee injury.
Hyman was held out with a medical redshirt after sustaining the ailment late in her freshman campaign of 2019-20. She also suffered a torn ACL during her junior year of high school.
“It’s been a long journey,” Hyman said after SU ended the regular season Sunday with a loss to Boston College. “I came in, worked hard in the summer, but it’s always a mental obstacle. I haven’t played a full season, so I think just working and taking it day by day, being grateful that I’m on the court. It’s been a journey, let me tell you that, it’s been a journey.”
The redshirt sophomore guard from White Plains returned to start all 28 games and leads SU in every major statistical category while ranking among the ACC’s best in several approaching the tourney.
Hyman ended the regular season with averages of 15.9 points and 3.8 assists per game to rank fifth and sixth in the conference, respectively, and is tied for the league lead with 2.5 steals per game as a two-way force in the backcourt.
She added 6.1 rebounds on average to tie graduate forward Alaysia Styles for the team lead, while posting the third-best free throw percentage (.829) and 12th-best field goal percentage (.415) in the ACC.
Hyman was named the USWBA Ann Meyers Drysdale Women’s National Player of the Week earlier this season after posting the fifth triple-double in team history.
She tallied 27 points, 15 assists, and an SU-record 11 steals in a December victory over Central Connecticut State, finishing two rebounds shy of the first quadruple-double from a power-five conference player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history.
“I said before the season I was just going to be excited to see Teisha be able to play minutes and be able to display her game,” SU acting head coach Vonn Read said following that breakout performance.
“I knew she had this type of game. ... She’s a very talented scorer and can do some things that a lot of other girls can’t do, so I was just excited for her to get the opportunity. I knew she would have the chance to get back on the court and she’s showing what she can do.”
Hyman has been surrounded by four seniors in the starting lineup, all new to the team via transfer to start the season.
Guards Chrislyn Carr (14 points per game), Christianna Carr (11.9), Naje Murray (11.3) and forward Alaysia Styles (10.2) all ended the regular season averaging double figures along with the returning Hyman.
“Our fight, our intensity, I think we can use that in Greensboro and just have fun with each other, knowing these are our last few games and just give it all that we have,” Chrislyn Carr said after Sunday’s loss to Boston College.
Murray left last game with an ankle injury and is a game-time decision for the start of the ACC tourney.
Syracuse beat Clemson in their only regular-season matchup, 86-46, on Dec. 11 in the Carrier Dome to mark its largest margin of victory over an ACC opponent this season.
The ACC quarterfinals and semifinals will be played Friday and Saturday, and the ACC title game is scheduled for noon Sunday to be televised on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.