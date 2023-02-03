WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team has fought through whatever has been thrown at it this season.
The Cannoneers (11-4 overall, 6-1 Mid-State Athletic Conference) have come back from winter break with a 4-1 record. JCC won its first four games of the second semester and did so by a margin of 11.5 points per victory. The mix of veteran leaders and strong young players have helped the Cannoneers sit at 13th in the country in the NJCAA Division III polls that were released Monday.
“The upperclassmen did a great job of letting the freshmen know that we got to stay in shape, stay watching film and do all things we need to do to prepare,” said JCC head coach Tim LaMay, who is in his second season in charge of the women’s program.
However, the victories haven’t come as easy as the scores have indicated. JCC was hit hard by injuries, which limited LaMay’s bench and made players log large minutes. In Jefferson’s 68-58 victory over Tompkins-Cortland Community College on Jan. 22, the team played with just four players for some of the second half.
“I think our effort says a lot and we just get the job done however we can,” LaMay said.
One player that impressed during that game was former Harrisville star Torrie Moore. She registered a career-high 30 points and helped the short-handed Cannoneers scratch out the victory over the Panthers.
“I can’t say enough about her effort and how much she wants to win,” LaMay said. “We put her on the other team’s best player, she scores when she needs to, she rebounds the ball and does all the little things you need to be successful.”
The winter weather has also messed with the Cannoneers schedule with games being postponed three times, including twice against Finger Lakes CC. These schedule changes will force JCC to play four games in five days, but LaMay said the team is ready for the challenge.
“We’re lucky we’ve got some folks back from injury, so our numbers have gotten back to where they should be,” LaMay said. “There’s going to be a lot of preparation on the fly, so we’ve got to prepare for four different teams as much as we can.”
The roster consists of mainly Section 10 and Frontier League athletes with other players from as far away as Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Moore leads the team in scoring at 14.9 points per game, but former Ogdensburg Free Academy teammates Emily Farrand and Gabrielle Morley are close behind at 14.3 and 14.0 points per game, respectively.
The injuries may be a blessing in disguise as others have been forced to fill in and play minutes.
“We’ve had some players step in and take some high-quality minutes and prove themselves as well,” LaMay said. “They were getting adversity and they learned a lot about themselves.”
The team is in the tough Region 3, where three other schools, Fulton-Montgomery, Onondaga and North Country, are ranked in the top 20 along with Jefferson. LaMay didn’t want to offer an predictions, but he’s confident the team can make some noise when it gets to the postseason.
“There’s endless opportunity for them and I look forward to seeing how they take advantage of those opportunities,” LaMay said.
It’s the final season for the Cazenovia men’s and women’s basketball teams, as it was announced in December that the college is closing at the end of the academic year due to financial issues.
The Wildcats have featured a number of players from the north country over the years. The SUNY Canton and Cazenovia men’s basketball teams split the season series, with Canton winning the first meeting, 102-71, Dec. 3 in Cazenovia. The Wildcats took the rematch, 89-81, Jan. 27 in Canton.
Former Times All-North MVP Tyler Green of Sackets Harbor is a freshman on Cazenovia and averages 4.5 points per game.
SUNY Canton’s women’s team swept Cazenovia with a 57-43 victory on Dec. 3 and a 81-47 triumph on Jan. 27. Former Altmar-Parish-Williamstown standout Alivia Turck lead the team in points with 9.5 per game. Former LaFargeville and JCC women’s standout Josie Barton averages 5.6 points a game.
SU’S FAIR ON LIEBERMAN LIST
Syracuse University senior point guard Dyaisha Fair was named a Top 10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award on Monday, which is given to the country’s best point guard.
Fair leads the Orange in scoring at 19.8 points per game averages 4.1 assists per game. Syracuse is 14-9 overall and 5-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It hosts Boston College at 2 p.m. Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.