WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team has fought through whatever has been thrown at it this season.

The Cannoneers (11-4 overall, 6-1 Mid-State Athletic Conference) have come back from winter break with a 4-1 record. JCC won its first four games of the second semester and did so by a margin of 11.5 points per victory. The mix of veteran leaders and strong young players have helped the Cannoneers sit at 13th in the country in the NJCAA Division III polls that were released Monday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.