College women’s basketball
The Syracuse University women’s basketball team received a commitment from Kansas State transfer guard Christianna Carr on Thursday.
The 6-foot-1 senior guard posted a photo to social media in a Syracuse uniform with the caption: “New beginnings.”
Carr averaged 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot 35 percent on 3-point field goals while starting all 24 games for the Wildcats last year. She ranks 10th in KSU history with 166 career 3-pointers and scored 988 points across three seasons. She garnered All-Big 12 honorable mention this past year.
She is the fifth player to join the Orange this offseason via transfer, along with guards Naje Murray (Texas Tech), Jayla Thornton (Howard), Shalexxus Aaron (USC) and forward Eboni Walker (Arizona State).
Syracuse lost 11 players, including 6-foot-6 center and ACC Freshman of the Year, Kamilla Cardoso, via the transfer portal since the season ended in March. Cardoso has since joined South Carolina.
