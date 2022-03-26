The Syracuse University women’s basketball team is turning to an established face among Orange faithful in hopes of revitalizing the program.
Syracuse announced Saturday that Felisha Legette-Jack has been hired as head women’s basketball coach. She will be formally introduced at a Monday press conference.
Legette-Jack starred for the Orange from 1984-89 and became the first female athlete in school history to have her jersey retired by the athletics department in November. She was also an SU assistant coach under Marianna Freeman from 1993-2000.
“I’m coming home, these words bring me great joy,” Legette-Jack stated in a press release. “I thank chancellor (Kent) Syverud and director of athletics John Wildhack for this amazing opportunity. It is a privilege and an honor to accept this position as your next head women’s basketball coach. The love that I have for our city, our university, and our athletics department cannot be measured.”
Legette-Jack has three-plus decades of collegiate coaching experience and 20 years as a head coach, spending the last 10 seasons at Buffalo.
She guided the Bulls to four NCAA Tournaments, including this year to cap off a 25-9 campaign with a 16-4 record in the Mid-American Conference and mark her fifth 20-win season with the program.
Legette-Jack was head coach at Indiana for six seasons prior to UB and started in 2002 with a four-year stint at Hofstra. She previously held assistant coaching jobs at Michigan State (2000-02) and Boston College (1991-93) along with her time on Freeman’s staff at SU.
“My goal is simple, pursue championships in the classroom and on the basketball court,” Legette-Jack expressed in the written statement. “We will build our program with our C.A.B. philosophy: character, academics and basketball. We will work tirelessly to help our team understand that character will always be first, academics will be a close second and we will find the best athletes in the world to make you all proud.”
She continued: “We will play with purpose, passion and pride. We will tell our story through our play. Our defense will show with intensity and purpose. Finally, we will earn the right to expand our minds and broaden our horizons together. We fight on! Go Orange!”
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack stated that SU was launching a national search for the position on March 4.
The Orange finished 11-18 overall and 4-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference under acting head coach Vonn Read, who guided the unit without a single returning rotational player from the prior season.
Former coach Quentin Hillsman resigned last August after 15 seasons amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct after SU lost 12 players to the transfer portal last offseason.
“We are thrilled to have coach Legette-Jack lead our women’s basketball program,” Wildhack stated. “She is a builder of programs, evidenced by the success she had at the University at Buffalo. She is totally committed to the full development of every student-athlete and staff member who is part of her program. On behalf of Syracuse Athletics, all our alumni and fans around the globe, we welcome coach Legette-Jack and her family back to Syracuse University.”
Legette-Jack ranks eighth all-time at SU for career points (1,526), sits fourth in rebounds (927) and field goals made (632), and is one of three players in team history to finish with at least 1,500 points and 900 rebounds.
The former All-American was present as her No. 33 was raised to the rafters in a breakthrough moment for SU women’s athletics on Nov. 14 in the Carrier Dome.
Legette-Jack led Nottingham High School to two state championships as a player and started her coaching career in Section 3 as Westhill High School girls basketball coach in 1989 soon after graduating from SU.
She has been enshrined into the Syracuse University Orange Plus Hall of Fame, the Greater Syracuse Hall of Fame, the Syracuse Urban Sports Hall of Fame, and was selected for the Big East Silver Anniversary Team in 2004.
