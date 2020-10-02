SYRACUSE — Tiana Mangakahia cleared her final hurdle Friday to ensure her comeback with the Syracuse University women’s basketball team for the upcoming season.
Mangakahia was granted an Extension of Eligibility waiver by the NCAA and will be able to complete her college eligibility in the 2020-21 campaign, according to an announcement by SU Athletics.
The 5-foot-6 senior point guard from Brisbane, Australia, sat out last season while recovering from Stage 2 breast cancer. She was declared cancer-free last November after eight rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries, and medically cleared for basketball activities in February, though she did not return to competition for the Orange.
The NCAA rules regarding an athlete’s five-year clock of eligibility would have required the 2019-20 season to be Mangakahia’s last. However, institutions can apply for the waiver on behalf of a student-athlete due to extenuating circumstances.
The NCAA granted the request presented by the SU Office of Athletics Compliance due to Mangakahia’s extraordinary and unforeseen cancer diagnosis, according the announcement by SU.
Mangakahia is the Orange all-time assists leader (591) and the fastest player in program history to score 1,000 career points — scoring 1,114 during her first two seasons from 2017-19.
She started all 65 games during her two SU campaigns, recording career averages of 17.1 points, 9.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game to go with a career free-throw percentage of .878.
Mangakahia received honorable mention on the Associated Press All-American, garnered first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, and was a national top-five finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award as a junior in 2018-19. She was named the 2019 Syracuse Female Athlete of the Year after her last active season of competition.
Mangakahia was a member of the Hutchinson Community College team in Kansas from 2015-17 prior to transferring to SU but did not play in any games — forced to sit due to NJCAA eligibility rules due to a past amateur contract she had signed in Australia.
Mangakahia returned to the SU campus for voluntary workouts in July along with a unit that will bring back four of five starters from last season (16-15 overall) and the nation’s fourth-ranked incoming freshman class, according to ESPNW.
