Former South Jefferson High School standout Erika Lambert is getting her chance to lead an NCAA Division I women’s basketball program.
The University of North Florida announced Lambert as its women’s basketball head coach Thursday, landing the former Spartans state champion her first Division I head coaching opportunity.
Lambert is scheduled to be formally introduced as head coach at noon April 19 at the North Florida Arena’s Bank of England Suite on the Jacksonville, Fla., campus.
“I am honored to be the next head women’s basketball coach at the University of North Florida,” Lambert said in a statement in the university’s announcement.
“My family and I cannot wait to be part of Osprey Nation and the Jacksonville community.”
Lambert takes the job after seven seasons as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas. Her tenure with the Wildcats included an 184-83 record, four seasons of 23 wins or more, and a trip to the NCAA Division I Tournament in 2019.
Lambert’s achievements as a coach and recruiter while working with ACU head coach Julie Goodenough won praise from The Athletic as one of 22 assistant coaches ready to lead their own program.
Lambert helped recruit and coach 16 All-Southland Conference picks, two league players of the year, and the 2019-20 team finished 10th in the country in scoring.
“Erika has a proven record of success, reputation of being a tireless recruiter and is a rising star in the industry,” North Florida Director of Athletics Nick Morrow said. “Throughout the process, it became very clear that Erika takes a holistic approach to the development of the student-athlete and will run a program of integrity while also demanding excellence.”
Lambert is the third coach in the program’s 31-year history. After playing in the NAIA, North Florida became an NCAA Division II program in 1993 and moved up to Division I in 2009.
“Throughout the interview process and after many conversations across campus, the common thread was a genuine love for our student-athletes,” Lambert said. “I want our players at UNF to have a positive and transformative experience while competing to be at the top of the (Atlantic Sun Conference) and developing championship habits for life.”
Lambert, a native of Mannsville who graduated from South Jefferson in 2004 when she was Erika Smith, led her high school to its first state girls basketball title in 2004. Lambert moved on to Division I College of Charleston where she was team captain and blocked a record 164 shots in her career.
After graduating from Charleston in 2008, she worked as the director of women’s basketball operations at the college and then began her coaching career as an assistant of the women’s basketball program at Charleston Southern, where she served for two years. After volunteer assistant stints at Ohio Wesleyan and Bethel, Lambert rejoined Goodenough, with whom she coached at Charleston Southern, at Abilene in 2015.
“I have had the pleasure of watching Erika grow from being ‘Smitty’ the player, to the well-respected, associate head coach, Coach Lambert at Abilene Christian,” Goodenough said. “She is a fierce competitor, relational recruiter and an outstanding role model for her players. Her ability to connect to people from all over the country and from all different backgrounds is amazing. She is a true professional and possesses a great work ethic and coaching ability. ... I am so proud and excited for her to lead her own program.”
Lambert replaces former Ospreys head coach Darrick Gibbs, who was dismissed last month after eight seasons leading the team. North Florida finished last season with a 7-20 mark, 4-13 in Atlantic Sun play. This was after the Ospreys registered three straight winning seasons beginning in 2018.
Lambert has served in several capacities at ACU and in the community, participating in ACU’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Scholarship Program, ACU Apprentice Program, African American Women’s Initiative, Student-Athlete Diversity Council, ACU Staff Senate and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She’s also a member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and Women Leaders in College Sports and was a co-founder of “Moms in Coaching,” along with Florida State women’s coach Brooke Wyckoff.
Lambert announced her job change on her Facebook page, saying “Blown away by God’s grace. Thankful to all who made this opportunity possible. Ready to SWOOP. Let’s go Ospreys!”
Lambert and her husband, Paul, have two daughters, Ava and Mya.
