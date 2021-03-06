AMHERST — Heuvelton native Paige McCormick scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and her sister Madison added eight points, seven rebounds and five steals to help lead the Roberts Wesleyan women’s basketball team to its first East Coast Conference women’s basketball championship in school history Saturday with a 59-53 upset of Daemen College.
The McCormick sisters are playing on the same team for the first time since high school, when they helped Heuvelton win three straight state Class D girls basketball championships.
The Red Hawks went 0-3 against Daemen during the regular season, losing 70-48, 83-48 and 58-42. The victory gave Roberts Wesleyan an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament.
Paige McCormick, who transferred from NCAA Division I Massachusetts prior to this season, was named to the ECC first team on Friday after averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds during the season.
