The North Country Community College women’s basketball team will play a first-round game in the NJCAA Division III Tournament on Tuesday when they take on Monroe-Bronx at 3 p.m. in Rochester, Minn.
NCCC (19-4) won an at-large bid to the tournament, marking the third straight season it has advanced to the NJCAA tourney. The Saints are a 12th seed and face the fifth-seeded Mustangs (21-7).
“The girls have worked very hard this season and have earned this bid,” Saints head coach Jerrad Dumont said.
North Country’s roster includes former Edwards-Knox standout Abby Hart, a freshman guard, who is one of the team’s starters and third on the Saints in scoring average.
NCCC’s most recent postseason journey to the NJCAAs began with a 95-50 victory over Broome CC in a Region 3 quarterfinal Feb. 22. NCCC then defeated Jefferson CC, 71-55, in a semifinal Feb. 26 in Syracuse. North Country lost the Region 3 final, 57-45, to host Onondaga CC on Feb. 27.
The Saints, the last team invited to the tournament, benefitted from the NJCAA awarding at-large bids for the women’s tournament for the first time this season, expanding the tournament field from eight to 12.
“I think that receiving an at-large bid shows a lot of respect for our team,” Dumont said. “It shows that we are recognized nationally as one of the best teams in the country.”
North Country found out about its berth during the tournament selection show Wednesday. The selection was live-streamed in NCCC’s Sparks Athletic Complex before an enthusiastic group of players, coaches, supporters and college administrators.
Hart has played in all 23 of the Saints’ games, starting 19. She averages 8.7 points per game and is second on the team in playing minutes (26.5 per game). She’s also second on the team in steals at 1.7/game. Hart was a two-time Times All-North second team selection in basketball and first-team pick in soccer. She played on Edwards-Knox’s state championship runner-up basketball squad in 2019.
Carthage’s Patricia Vanlue has played in seven games for NCCC as a freshman forward, averaging 2.6 ppg.
Lavender Ward powers the offense by averaging 22.4 ppg. The sophomore guard from Miami is also averaging 7.0 rebounds per game and 6.6 assists per game. She scored 48 points in North Country’s 107-69 victory over Hudson Valley CC on Feb. 5.
North Country made its first appearance in the NJCAA tournament in 2019 when the Saints placed third overall, finishing with a team-record 28 victories. In 2020, the Saints won the Region 3 title and advanced to the NJCAA finals, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dumont is in his 13th season as the NCCC women’s coach. The 2003 Chateaugay High School graduate and former Times All-North second team basketball player, played soccer and basketball for the Saints after high school graduation. He then played basketball two seasons for SUNY Plattsburgh.
Dumont has been named Mountain Valley Conference Coach of the Year six times and NJCAA Region III Coach of the Year five times.
The other teams in the NJCAA bracket are: No. 1 Owens (24-4), No. 2 RCSJ-Gloucester (24-2), No. 3 Onondaga CC (24-2), No. 4 Rochester (Minn.) (22-5), No. 5 Monroe-Bronx (21-7), No. 6 Rock Valley (18-11), No. 7 Minnesota West (17-12), No. 8 Prince George’s (17-5), No. 9 Northland (15-9), No. 10 CC of Rhode Island (16-6) and No. 11 Hostos (14-5).
AMO WRAPS UP FIRST SEASON
Former Thousand Islands standout Kennady Amo recently completed her freshman season for the SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team.
Amo played in 19 games for the Red Dragons, averaging 4.8 minutes. She totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds for the 14-13 Oneonta squad.
A former Times All-North first team player, Amo surpassed 1,000 career points at Thousand Islands.
HOCKEY
MERRILL MAKES 2ND TEAM
SUNY Potsdam junior Kaylee Merrill was named to the All-Northeast Women’s Hockey League second team Friday.
Merrill, from Wasilla, Alaska, scored a team-high 16 goals for the Bears and added six assists. Her goal number was the third most in program history. She is seventh all-time in career goals with 29.
