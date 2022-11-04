SYRACUSE — Dyaisha Fair explored her options at power-five programs around the country, but all roads kept leading her back home to head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and the Syracuse University women’s basketball team.

Fair transferred from Buffalo to reunite with her former coach for her senior season, which will tip off at 3:30 p.m. Monday when SU hosts Stony Brook in the JMA Wireless Dome.

