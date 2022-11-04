SYRACUSE — Dyaisha Fair explored her options at power-five programs around the country, but all roads kept leading her back home to head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and the Syracuse University women’s basketball team.
Fair transferred from Buffalo to reunite with her former coach for her senior season, which will tip off at 3:30 p.m. Monday when SU hosts Stony Brook in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Legette-Jack left UB to accept the head coach vacancy at her alma mater in March and Fair entered the transfer portal a few days later.
The 5-foot-5 guard from Rochester took her longtime mentor’s advice to consider all opportunities but ultimately decided the best fit was to reunite at SU.
“It was just what felt like home,” Fair said. “I went all over the country. I went to South Carolina, I talked to the coaches at UConn, I talked to Rutgers, almost everyone, and nothing felt like what coach Jack brings to the table and what she can offer me and instill in me to help me. Coach Jack is almost why I’m here.”
Fair ranked fourth nationally with 23.4 points per game last year and scored more than 23 on average over her three combined seasons at Buffalo. Last year she added 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and shot 36.8 percent on 3-pointers.
She drew interest from top programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference and beyond and took about a month to decide. She was the last of four UB players to ultimately make the jump to stick with Legette-Jack, joining Cheyenne McEvans, Georgia Woolley, and Soniaa Wilson.
“This was her opportunity, not just to come here, but she needed to go and see what others were going to offer her because she earned the right to have a choice,” Legette-Jack said. “We could have lost her, and to have her (and other UB transfers) say: ‘I choose you again,’ they don’t know what that does for the psyche of a coach.”
Fair laughed when discussing her unplanned tour of state programs, acknowledging that she didn’t follow either the SU or UB programs closely while growing up in nearby Rochester.
She played four seasons at Edison Tech High School, garnering all-state honorable mention, and is a former All-Greater Rochester Player of the Year.
“It’s ironic and incredible at the same time because I didn’t expect to be in this position that I’m in now,” Fair said. “I didn’t expect to do the old run around upstate, but it’s different, and I’m prepared.”
Fair described her game as unpredictable. She uses her speed to blaze past defenders and is a relentless finisher around the rim despite her size disadvantage in the paint.
Legette-Jack was happy to have her back as a focal point while starting to build the foundation for the Orange. In addition to her obvious physical tools, Legette-Jack called Fair a special player because of her motivation, tenacious mind-set and ability to perform on the big stage.
Fair is the oldest of four siblings and spoke of playing to make her family proud, particularly her youngest, a nine-year-old brother who fondly looks up to her.
“It’s hard to guard somebody when you can’t really stop what their move is and her move isn’t on the court, her move is her story, her move is what she’s trying to display about where she’s coming from,” Legette-Jack said.
“That’s the neat thing, you try to take her first move, her counter move, her third move away, you can’t do that because her thoughts are about something way bigger than the game of basketball.”
Fair is expected to help lead the way in Legette-Jack’s first season along with the returning All-ACC honorable mention guard, Teisha Hyman. As the longest-tenured player connected to Jack for three prior seasons, Fair said she is eager to help shape the Orange in her coach’s image.
“Her vision for us as players is to completely be you, do what you do best, and tell your story through that,” Fair said. “I feel like if she continues to be herself, we’ll be able to be ourselves.”
Fair added: “She’s just been bigger than the game. She’s been about everything that’s beyond basketball and I feel like that’s key. You have to be interested in more than just the player while you’re the coach and that’s exactly what she does.”
Other expected starters for SU this season are Wichita State transfer forward Asia Strong, Alabama A&M transfer forward Dariauna Lewis, and senior guard Alaina Rice, entering her second season at SU after transferring from Auburn.
SU WOMEN’S RUNDOWN
2022-23 season
Coach: Felisha Legette-Jack, 1st season.
2021-22 record: 11-18, 4-14 ACC.
Affiliation: Atlantic Coast Conference.
SCHEDULE
Monday: vs Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday: vs Colgate, 7 p.m.
Nov. 14: vs Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Nov. 17: vs Long Island, 7 p.m.
Nov. 21: at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 25: vs Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Nov. 30: at Purdue, 6 p.m.; ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Dec. 4: at Yale, noon
Dec. 8: vs Coppin State, 7 p.m.
Dec. 11: vs Wagner, 2 p.m.
Dec. 18: vs Wake Forest, noon*
Dec. 20: vs Albany, 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 29: at Louisville, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 1: vs NC State, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 5: vs Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.*
Jan. 8: at Clemson, 2 p.m.*
Jan. 12: at Boston College, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 15: vs Notre Dame, 2 p.m.*
Jan. 19: at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 22: at Duke, noon*
Jan. 26: vs Virginia, 7 p.m.*
Jan. 29: vs Louisville, 7 p.m.*
Feb. 2: at Virginia Tech, noon*
Feb. 5: vs Boston College, 2 p.m.*
Feb. 9: vs North Carolina, 7 p.m.*
Feb. 12: at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.*
Feb. 16: at Florida State, 6 p.m.*
Feb. 19: vs Miami, 1 p.m.*
Feb. 23: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.*
*ACC game; All home games in JMA Dome.
