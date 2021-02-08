College women’s basketball
CANTON — The Clarkson and St. Lawrence University women’s basketball teams announced Monday that they will face each other in a nonconference game in Canton at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Clarkson was originally scheduled to host a game with Syracuse’s Bryant & Stratton that night.
The teams met Saturday in SLU’s opener and Clarkson won 75-51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.