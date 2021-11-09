POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence University duo of 6-foot-3 Katie Frederick and 6-2 Olivia Barringer are going to give a lot of women’s basketball teams trouble this season.
The first team to find that out was SUNY Potsdam, which fell 68-60 to the Saints in the nonconference opener for each team Tuesday night at Maxcy Hall.
SLU outrebounded the Bears 56-37. Frederick grabbed 18 of those rebounds and Barringer picked up eight.
“We usually do (have a height advantage) with those two,” Saints coach Dan Roiger said. “Barringer is so long that she doesn’t play like a 6-2 player, she plays like she’s 6-4 with her arm length. What they are starting to do, is they find each other on cuts. They are solid teammates that wanted each other to do well.”
The Saints started the game on an 11-0 run and never looked back.
Frederick scored three points, grabbed five rebounds and added an assist during the spurt, which lasted 4 minutes and 23 seconds.
“Rebounding is my favorite part of the game, but (Potsdam) also didn’t have a girl over 6-feet,” Frederick said. “It was important to capitalize. It’s an advantage that I have. Most of our players are upperclassmen. We have such a strong connection from playing with each other.”
Said Barringer, “We knew we needed to come out stronger than they were, especially with our (height) advantage. I think that the guards took great advantage of that and we really rotated the ball, high post, low post.”
Throughout the game the Bears fell behind by a bit then make a run to cut into the lead.
“I thought we learned a lot about our team today, how resilient we are,” Bears coach Brittany Cohen said. “We got into quite a hole in the beginning. We haven’t played a game in 626 days so we knew there would be some first-game jitters with turnovers and stuff like that. I’m really proud of the way we battled.”
SUNY Potsdam closed the gap to 13-9 later in the first quarter, but SLU answered with a 5-2 spurt to lead 18-11.
Four different times SUNY Potsdam got close again in the second quarter, cutting SLU leads to 20-18, 24-21, 27-24 and 31-27.
But the Saints wound up with a 35-29 edge at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter SLU regained its original 11-point margin, going ahead 47-36. By the end of the third quarter it grew to 18 points (59-37).
SLU’s advantage got to 23 points (62-39) with 8:38 left in the game before the Bears went on a 21-4 run to cut SLU’s lead to 66-60 with 1:48 remaining.
Abby Doin and Dylan Watkiss hit free throws down the stretch to close out the contest.
SLU showcased a balanced offense. Barringer led the Saints with 12 points. Frederick, Stella Davis, Doin and Sierra Sanson also scored 10 and Ava McCann added nine.
Point guard Dyamon Hunter dominated the Bears offense with 35 points. Bella Barnett, who is 5-10, countered SLU’s size advantage a bit with 10 rebounds.
“We have to learn how to box out as a team,” Hunter said. “Once we box out we are good. A lot of my drives were falling in. Everything inside was falling for me. My teammates were getting me open and getting me open shots.”
n NOTES: SLU guard Dylan Watkiss picked up nine assists and committed just one turnover. ... Heuvelton native Madison McCormick, who transferred to SUNY Potsdam from Roberts Wesleyan, played with a facial injury wearing a protective mask. She led the Bears with three steals. ... SUNY Potsdam struggled with outside shooting, going 4-for-22 on 3-point baskets.
