TROY — Heather Converse scored 19 points for the Rensselaer women’s basketball team in a 76-71 overtime victory over St. Lawrence University in the first round of the Liberty League Tournament on Tuesday.
Brielle Sharry added 18 points for the Engineers (14-12 overall).
Olivia Barringer led SLU (13-12) with 16 points. Caelan McHarney scored 15 and Shannon Rhone supplied 12 points. Hannah Van Dyke tossed in 11.
‘■ Meg Nardelli and Olivia Dobrovosky both scored 18 points to lead host SUNY Oneonta (19-7 overall) to a 62-45 victory over SUNY Potsdam in a first-round game of the women’s SUNYAC playoffs.
Jakia Howard and Carley Hill both scored nine points for the Bears (10-14).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.