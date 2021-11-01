Syracuse hires DeBoue as operations director

DeBoue

College women’s basketball

SYRACUSE — Syracuse University announced the hire of Ashleigh DeBoue to Director of Women’s Basketball Operations on Monday.

DeBoue, who last worked as a learning specialist at Baylor, will be tasked with leading day-to-day operations, according to a press release.

DeBoue is a two-time Baylor graduate — completing an MS in sports pedagogy in December 2017. She worked as a Baylor women’s basketball team manager from 2013-17.

