College women’s basketball
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University announced the hire of Ashleigh DeBoue to Director of Women’s Basketball Operations on Monday.
DeBoue, who last worked as a learning specialist at Baylor, will be tasked with leading day-to-day operations, according to a press release.
DeBoue is a two-time Baylor graduate — completing an MS in sports pedagogy in December 2017. She worked as a Baylor women’s basketball team manager from 2013-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.