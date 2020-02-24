SYRACUSE — Syracuse University women’s basketball star Tiana Mangakahia announced Monday that she is cleared to begin practicing with the team eight months after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
The 5-foot-6 senior point guard from Meadowbrook, Australia, completed treatments and was declared cancer-free last November after being initially diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer last June.
Mangakahia received honorable mention on the Associated Press All-America Team and was named First-Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference as a junior for the Orange in 2018-19. She averaged 16.9 points, 8.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game.
SU (15-12 overall, 9-7 ACC) will play at North Carolina State on Thursday.
