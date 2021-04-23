Syracuse University women’s basketball center Kamilla Cardoso has entered the NCAA Division I transfer portal, according to multiple reports, becoming the 12th and most significant player to seek a departure from the program.
The 6-foot-7 freshman standout from Montes Claros, Brazil, was the expected centerpiece of the team moving forward from the exodus of 11 players in recent weeks and is the highest-rated recruit of Quentin Hillsman’s 15-year tenure as SU head coach.
Cardoso was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team and selected as the league’s Freshman of the Year and Co-Defender of the Year.
She averaged 13.6 points and 8 rebounds, led the ACC with 2.7 blocks per game and ranked second in the conference with a 57.6 field goal percentage. She started 24 of 25 games for SU after moving into the first unit after the season opener.
Cardoso played high school basketball at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was a McDonald’s All-American and entered the program as the No. 5 overall recruit and the top center in ESPNW’s national rankings.
Hillsman addressed the media earlier this week, prior to reports of Cardoso’s impending departure, and said that the program “is in a good place, not in a panic mode,” despite the wave of outgoing transfers.
Freshman starter Priscilla Williams — the 6-foot-2 guard/forward from Branson High School in Missouri — is the lone member of last season’s rotation expected back for next year.
She averaged 8.7 points and made 34-of-92 total 3-point field goals in 21 games as a rookie, entering as the third-ranked guard and 10th-ranked prospect overall in last year’s freshman class by ESPNW.
Freshman Ava Irvin and sophomore Teisha Hyman will join Williams as the only players set to return from the 2020-21 season roster.
The Orange is poised to add four incoming transfers — guard Shalexxus Aaron (USC), MEAC Player of the Year Jayla Thornton, (Howard), Naje Murray (Texas Tech) and Eboni Walker (Arizona State) — along with five players committed from the No. 13-ranked incoming recruiting class.
The NCAA women’s basketball transfer portal has surpassed 1,000 players encompassing nearly 20 percent of the Division I player pool.
Syracuse finished 15-9 overall and lost to UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.