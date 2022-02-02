CANTON — A missed free throw as time expired gave SUNY Canton life and the Kangaroos went on to beat Bryant & Stratton 70-69 in overtime in a nonconference women’s basketball game Wednesday night.
Bryant & Stratton (8-3 overall) had a chance to win in regulation when Jehiah Cook, who finished with 26 points, was fouled as time expired. She made her first three throw to send the game to overtime, but missed the second.
Antanasia Chambers led the Kangaroos (9-10) with 17 points. Seattle Lettau scored 14 and Mya Hodge added 13 with Samantha Dayter tossing in 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.