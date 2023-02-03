CANTON — The SUNY Canton women’s basketball team is playing its final home game of the regular season today and sits just three games away from the Northern Atlantic Conference playoffs.
But the Kangaroos, who are 12-10 overall and 7-4 in the NAC, will play those games and the remainder of the season without their leading scorer and rebounder for the first two months, freshman Sophia Munoz.
Munoz, from Tucson, Ariz., paced SUNY Canton with 13.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game until she left the squad on Jan. 23 over what she said were concerns about the program.
Munoz, a 5-foot-9 forward, scored a team-high 17 points in her final game for the Roos against SUNY Potsdam on Jan. 17. She’s been the leading scorer for SUNY Canton eight times this season, with a personal high of 24 points against Wells on Nov. 11. But now she practices by herself and does not talk to her former teammates, she said.
“The only thing I’m sad about is that I was on track to earn some postseason honors and make all-academic team and now I cannot do any of that stuff,” she said.
Munoz left the program after she said her issues with teammates’ behavior and how the team operated were not addressed by third-year head coach Chris Klassen and SUNY Canton administration. She said players were more interested in partying than playing basketball.
“It bothered me because the coaching staff and seniors preached about how they wanted to win and they wanted bring a new kind of culture to the SUNY Canton program and they would all preach this new ‘Roo Mentality’ but would punish those who actually practiced it,” she said.
Munoz said she met with athletic director Randy Sieminski last month to express her issues and informed him she was leaving the team.
“It’s unfortunate that it didn’t work out for her,” said Sieminski, who said he hadn’t talked to Munoz prior to her leaving the team.
“We have received concerns and complaints from student-athletes or parents (in the past) and we always look into that,” he added.
Sieminski complimented Klassen on his work with the team as SUNY Canton has achieved a winning mark in each of the last two seasons. When the Kangaroos went 13-12 last year, it was the program’s first winning record since a 12-9 mark in 2012-13 when Bruce Tallon was the coach.
“Since Chris has taken over the program, the team has done well, he’s done some good recruiting and brought in some pretty good players,” Sieminski said.
Munoz was one such player. Klassen knew about her prior to joining SUNY Canton. Klassen is also from Tucson and served for seven years as a women’s assistant coach at Pima Community College in the city. He also created, along with his wife Katie, an AAU team, the Tucson Rattlers.
When it came time to select a college, Munoz, a second-team all-state player at Ironwood High School, picked SUNY Canton because of her familiarity with the coach, which would alleviate the distance away from home, she said.
“We thought that if I was going to go out of state then at least I would know someone there,” she said.
But now Munoz and her former team are going their separate ways. SUNY Canton has won three of its four games since she left. Meanwhile, Munoz is preparing tape and her resume for a new place to play college ball.
“I am a very hard worker and was by far the most dedicated and hard-working person on that team and this year was leading the team in scoring, rebounding and double doubles,” she said. “I can play well on both ends of the ball but obviously I could always be doing more to better my game. I will continue to work on things that I know will better my game but I will do so in an environment where that is encouraged instead of punished.”
