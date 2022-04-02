The Syracuse University women’s basketball team confirmed the transfer additions of Georgia Woolley and Saniaa Wilson from the University of Buffalo on Friday in the latest moves to remake the roster.
The freshman tandem joined the Orange less than a week after SU hired alum Felisha Legette-Jack as head coach, who spent that last 10 seasons in the same position at UB.
Earlier this week, SU sophomore Priscilla Williams announced plans to enter the transfer portal as the fourth departing player this offseason.
Legette-Jack welcomed the incoming pair with whom she is reuniting in a press release.
Woolley is the reigning Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year after posting averages of 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.1 steals across 34 games, including 24 starts as a rookie.
The 6-foot guard from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, was a top 20 prospect in last year’s recruiting cycle.
“Georgia is the most angle-smart defensive player I’ve coached in a long time,” Legette-Jack said in the written release. “She’s a fantastic scorer from three different levels — layups, mid-range, and three-ball. She is tough as nails and smart as they come.”
Wilson is a 6-foot forward from Rochester who will help fill the void inside for SU. The former three-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American nominee averaged 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14 games for the Bulls as a freshman.
She previously led Bishop-Kearney High School to three straight Section 5 titles and graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,600 career points and 1,500 rebounds.
“The world has not yet seen how good Saniaa will be,” Legette-Jack stated. “She is a back to the basket post who loves contact. Saniaa has a great IQ for the game and is a fantastic passer that knows how to win. She is an even better person than her basketball accolades.”
They are the first two additions via the transfer portal as SU aims to build around returning All-ACC honorable mention guard Teisha Hyman.
The returning group will not include Williams, who followed starters Chrislyn Carr and Christianna Carr, and reserve Julianna Walker with announcing plans to leave via the portal.
The 6-foot-2 guard/forward sat out last season due to an undisclosed injury and last played in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament when she took a hard fall and left on a stretcher to end a promising freshman campaign.
Williams made 21 starts and averaged 8.7 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from behind the 3-point arc in her lone season on the court.
She declared her intentions with a recent Instagram post and thanked former teammates and family before stating her intentions to seek a transfer.
“With coaching changes, getting hurt and having to sit out my sophomore year, this whole process has taught me many valuable lessons that I will take with me in life,” Williams expressed in her post.
