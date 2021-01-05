SYRACUSE — The 24th-ranked Syracuse University women’s basketball team has postponed its next game scheduled for Sunday in the Carrier Dome against Notre Dame.
The SU women’s team remains on pause to comply with COVID-19 protocol following the announcement of a positive test within the program. Syracuse is next scheduled to play Jan. 14 at Georgia Tech.
The Orange (5-1 overall, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has postponed three ACC games and canceled a nonconference outing over the past two weeks.
