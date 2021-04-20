Quentin Hillsman was recently asked by his 5-year-old son if the Syracuse University women’s basketball coach was going to enter the transfer portal.
It was at that moment, after weeks of fielding questions at gas stations and stores around the city regarding the exodus of 11 Orange players via transfer, that Hillsman decided to host Tuesday morning’s Zoom conference with media to clear the air on the state of the program.
Hillsman maintained a confident demeanor while answering questions for nearly 30 minutes, expressing optimism for the immediate and long-term future of the team while addressing the roster upheaval.
“We’re in a good place and we’re not in a panic mode,” said Hillsman, who recently finished his 15th season at the helm. “I think what’s happening right now with this portal around the country where if you have nobody in the portal then your program is fantastic, and if you have players in the portal, you’re in trouble. We’re not in that state.”
The women’s NCAA Division I transfer portal surpassed 1,000 players late last week and now encompasses nearly 20 percent of the player pool. The NCAA passed legislation last week to allow athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out the mandatory one-year waiting period.
The Orange lost a variety of veteran contributors, many of whom have committed to other Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the weeks since announcing their intent to leave SU.
Seniors Kiara Lewis (Clemson) and Amaya Finklea-Guity (Duke), redshirt junior Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi (Miami, Fla.) and junior Emily Engstler (Louisville) will all play against SU at least once next season. Senior starter Digna Strautmane has yet to announce her next destination.
Other players leaving SU are senior Lauren Fitzmaurice, who opted of this past season due to COVID-19 concerns, along with freshmen Maud Huijbens, Kiara Fisher, Faith Blackstone, Khamya McNeal and sophomore Taleah Washington. The latter four players were suspended for the ACC and NCAA Tournaments due to a team rules violation.
Hillsman declined to discuss any specific player decisions but stated that there were a variety of reasons within the group. Some left to pursue graduate degrees, others were seeking to experience a different area of the world, and some wanted a fresh start on the court.
“We have some seniors that had the opportunity to go and pursue some other options, and they’re going to some really good schools,” Hillsman said. “They’re going to schools in our conference, that’s a complement to us, everybody wants our players so that means we’re doing something right. We’re recruiting at a high level, we’re recruiting top 10 talent, and top 10 classes.”
Hillsman conducted annual season exit meetings, and in most cases afterward, didn’t have a long discussion with outgoing players. In some cases, Hillsman said, there were 10-second conversations as opposed to spending hours dissecting their plans.
Hillsman said that in general terms, players walked into his office and told them they were looking for another opportunity, they exchanged a hug, and he thanked them for their contributions while offering help in their next step.
“For me, they really aren’t complicated discussions and adversarial conversations, that’s just what is sometimes assumed, that there is a distinct problem,” Hillsman said.
Syracuse will build around 6-foot-7 center and ACC Freshman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso, and fellow star freshman Priscilla Williams, who leave Hillsman with good reason to feel upbeat moving forward. Hillsman confirmed that Williams has been fully cleared for basketball activities after suffering a head injury during the ACC Tournament and sitting out the NCAA tourney.
The returning duo will be surrounded by four players added from the transfer portal in recent weeks and the 11th-ranked incoming recruiting class, headlined by high school teammates from Toronto — Latasha Lattimore and Shayeann Day-Wilson — a pair of top-50 prospects.
Hillsman said that he was eager to enter next season with 21 players on the roster if all opted to return.
“I would love to have a great big roster with a lot of competition and the best players play, so for me, everyone has a choice and we all had end-of-the- year meetings, and that was their choice and I support them,” Hillsman said. “I have said nothing about anyone through this whole process. I’m OK with it.”
Syracuse quickly added junior guard Shalexxus Aaron (USC) and MEAC Player of the Year Jayla Thornton (Howard), and over the past week, has gained fresh commitments from senior Naje Murray (Texas Tech) and Eboni Walker (Arizona State).
Hillsman stressed overall athleticism, speed, quickness, and perimeter shooting as common traits shared among the new additions that will complement Cardoso and the rest of the SU roster.
Looking ahead, Hillsman remained adamant in his approach when asked about potential over-arching changes to the way he operates the program in the wake of the outgoing transfer total.
“We’re going to continue to fight to maximize everything that we can out of our players, continuing to fight for every player on our team to meet out standard so that we can win, and they can have productive careers here,” Hillsman said.
