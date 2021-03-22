Tiana Mangakahia is firmly outside the majority labeling the Syracuse University women’s basketball team as the underdog against perennial power Connecticut tonight.
The SU fifth-year star that will comprise one half of the premier point guard clash on tap against UConn freshman phenomenon Paige Bueckers expressed her belief in the Orange as they aim to pull off the perceived upset during her Zoom with media Monday.
Eighth-seeded Syracuse (15-8) and top-seeded UConn (25-1) are scheduled to tip off at 9 tonight in the NCAA Tournament River Walk Region second-round matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio to be televised on ESPN. UConn enters with a 102-11 record all-time as a No. 1 seed in the tourney and has won 26 straight second-round games overall.
“I wouldn’t say we’re the underdog, even though everyone is probably saying it, I would say that we will compete, and we can win,” Mangakahia said, pointing to the experience, size and desire SU displayed in its 72-55 first-round win over No. 9 South Dakota State on Sunday.
“I always have confidence in us,” she added. “No matter who we go up against, I do believe that we can win, because we have great talent. … We do need a breakthrough win, we need to beat these teams so that everyone can see how good we really are, and I’m very excited and confident in our team.”
The Huskies advanced to the second with a 102-59 win over No. 16 High Point on Sunday night without Hall of Fame head coach, Geno Auriemma, who is not eligible to rejoin the team until Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
UConn was sparked by a record performance from Bueckers, who scored 24 points for the most by a Huskies freshman in their NCAA Tournament debut. The first-team Associated Press All-American selection and Big East Rookie and Player of the Year added six assists, and the Huskies improved to 10-0 all-time under associate head coach Chris Dailey.
“They’re a very good basketball team, they’re very balanced, and Paige is just an unbelievable talent,” SU coach Quentin Hillsman said of the Minnesota native. “She can score at all three levels, and we’re watching her on tape, she’s one of the best freshmen we’ve seen in a long time that can come in and impact the game.”
The Huskies swept the Orange in two previous NCAA Tournament matchups — claiming an 82-51 win in the 2016 national title game and a 94-64 victory in the 2017 second round.
Mangakahia, the Brisbane native who was recently named to the Australian National Team, has overcome greater obstacles than her mission to pull off the improbable of extending her final year at SU.
She enters as the Division I leader with 7.5 assists per game in her comeback campaign after sitting out last season following recovery from Stage 2 breast cancer.
She leads all active Division I players for career assist total at 733 — also the SU program record.
“I’m just glad to be back on the court and be playing with the girls,” Mangakahia said. “I do feel like I’m not where I could be in my game and I’m not even close to where I used to be, especially when watching film of two years ago when preparing, but I’m just really blessed to be able to play the sport I love and to be in this position.”
