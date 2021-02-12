College women’s basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University women’s basketball game against third-ranked Louisville scheduled for Sunday has been postponed by the Atlantic Coast Conference to comply with COVID-19 protocol.
The announcement was made by the league Friday evening following a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contract tracing within the Louisville program.
Syracuse (11-5 overall, 8-5 ACC) is next scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Thursday at Notre Dame to be televised on the ACC Network. The Orange had made up all its previously postponed ACC games this season.
Sunday’s postponed matchup was slated to be SU’s “Play4Kay,” game with both teams set to wear pink uniforms to promote breast cancer awareness.
The Play4Kay national campaign started when former North Carolina State coach Kay Yow designated a Wolfpack home game each year to raise awareness and money to fight against women’s cancers.
Yow died in 2009 after a battle with Stage 4 breast cancer, prompting women’s college basketball teams around the country to honor her commitment with a game in her memory each year.
