SU game called because of Louisville COVID case

Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia, left, brings the ball up court as Wake Forest’s Alexandria Scruggs gives chase Feb. 4 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

College women’s basketball

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University women’s basketball game against third-ranked Louisville scheduled for Sunday has been postponed by the Atlantic Coast Conference to comply with COVID-19 protocol.

The announcement was made by the league Friday evening following a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contract tracing within the Louisville program.

Syracuse (11-5 overall, 8-5 ACC) is next scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Thursday at Notre Dame to be televised on the ACC Network. The Orange had made up all its previously postponed ACC games this season.

Sunday’s postponed matchup was slated to be SU’s “Play4Kay,” game with both teams set to wear pink uniforms to promote breast cancer awareness.

The Play4Kay national campaign started when former North Carolina State coach Kay Yow designated a Wolfpack home game each year to raise awareness and money to fight against women’s cancers.

Yow died in 2009 after a battle with Stage 4 breast cancer, prompting women’s college basketball teams around the country to honor her commitment with a game in her memory each year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.