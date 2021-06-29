Syracuse University will hire an outside firm to review allegations of inappropriate behavior by women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman, made by former players in an article published by The Athletic on Tuesday.
The story by Chantel Jennings and Dana O’Neil cited nine former players and 19 other sources alleging a pattern of behavior from the 15th-year head coach that included “unwanted physical contact as well as threatening and bullying players,” that helped prompt 12 departures from the team via the transfer portal.
“The allegations reported in The Athletic today are troubling,” said Sarah Scalese, the Syracuse University Senior Associate Vice President for Communications, in a statement provided through a team spokesperson.
“Based on the nature of these allegations, Syracuse University is engaging an outside firm to conduct an independent review and will take appropriate action based on its outcome. While no formal complaints have been made to date from members of the women’s basketball program, we take these allegations very seriously. We ask any individual who has knowledge of or has experienced this kind of conduct to come forward. Syracuse University remains focused on the well-being and success of our student-athletes.”
The article details multiple incidents of alleged verbal abuse dating back five years, including harsh and vulgar language. Hillsman was also accused of making direct threats like “I will f** you up,” during practices and heated clashes in the locker room.
Three players told The Athletic that they felt uncomfortable when Hillsman kissed their forehead after a discussion about playing time. Another incident was described in which Hillsman allegedly wrapped his arms around a player from behind to the point that she felt “violated.”
Four players were said to have experienced thoughts of self-harm or suicide while playing for Hillsman, and five have started therapy due to their experience in the program, according to the article.
Several former players defended Hillsman on social media Tuesday, including Tiana Mangakahia, who finished her SU career this past season as the all-time assists leader before leaving to pursue the pros.
“It’s sad when you don’t get what you want (minutes/contracts after college) you accuse others of things to make them look bad,” Mangakahia posted to her Twitter page. “If only I exposed some of my teammates for how they treated me once I was diagnosed with cancer.”
Former SU point guard Alexis Peterson, who ranks second in program history with 1,978 career points after playing from 2014-17 under Hillsman, also publicly defended the coach.
“These Syracuse players have honestly lost their minds,” Peterson posted to Twitter. “Transfer and move on peacefully, but this is man’s family and career y’all are playing with. I’m not here for it. Y’all need to grow the hell up.”
In the month following SU’s 83-47 loss to Connecticut in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 23, the program lost 12 players to the transfer portal.
The group was led by reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso, who was the highest-rated recruit of Hillsman’s tenure and will now play for South Carolina.
Seniors Kiara Lewis (Clemson), Digna Strautmane (Georgia Tech), and Amaya Finklea-Guity (Duke), redshirt junior Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi (Miami, Fla.) and junior Emily Engstler (Louisville) all transferred to other Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
Other players leaving SU are senior Lauren Fitzmaurice, who opted of this past season due to COVID-19 concerns, along with freshmen Maud Huijbens, Kiara Fisher, Faith Blackstone, Khamya McNeal and sophomore Taleah Washington. The latter four players were suspended for the ACC and NCAA Tournaments due to a team rules violation.
Hillsman addressed the media to discuss the initial 11-player exodus on April 20 and said the program was in a good place. Cardoso announced her transfer intentions a few days later.
“We’re in a good place and we’re not in a panic mode,” Hillsman said in his most recent media rounds in April. “I think what’s happening right now with this portal around the country where if you have nobody in the portal then your program is fantastic, and if you have players in the portal, you’re in trouble. We’re not in that state.”
