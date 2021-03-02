Syracuse University women’s basketball center Kamilla Cardoso was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team and received the league’s Freshman of the Year and Co-Defender of the Year awards Tuesday.
The 6-foot-7 freshman from Montes Claros, Brazil, is the first SU player to win the ACC’s top rookie honor and was one of four Orange to be recognized by the ACC’s Blue Ribbon Panel head coaches.
Orange junior Emily Engstler was named the ACC’s Co-Sixth Player of the Year, while fifth-year point guard Tiana Mangakahia and redshirt senior shooting guard Kiara Lewis each garnered All-ACC honorable mention.
Cardoso led the ACC with 2.8 blocks per game and a 59.5 field goal percentage. She scored 14.3 points per game to rank second among league freshmen and was the first player since 2012 to win ACC Freshman of the Week three consecutive times, accomplishing the feat in January.
Engstler averaged 9.6 points and 8.9 rebounds off the bench while leading SU with 1.8 steals per game and ranking second to Cardoso in blocks (1.7).
Mangakahia accrued All-ACC honors for the third time in her decorated SU career after leading the nation with 7.5 assists per game during the regular season. She was also named as a top-five national finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award this week to recognize the top point guard in the country.
Lewis led SU in scoring with 14.5 points per game to collect her second straight All-ACC accolade.
Syracuse (12-7 overall, 9-7 ACC) is the No. 5 seed for the ACC Tournament and is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the second round against the winner of No. 13 Pittsburgh/No. 14 Boston College. The conference tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., with a limited number of fans in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.