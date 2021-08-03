Quentin Hillsman has resigned from his position as Syracuse University head women’s basketball coach, according to a statement released by SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack on Monday afternoon.
Hillsman’s departure comes amid an ongoing review of the program by an external law firm hired by SU following allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hillsman made by former players that went public June 29.
Hillsman leaves after 15 seasons as the winningest coach in program history. Interim leadership for the team will be announced in the coming days, per Wildhack.
“The University has accepted coach Quentin Hillsman’s resignation,” Wildhack expressed in the written statement. “Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of the University, the program and our student-athletes. We wish him and his family all the best.”
Syracuse lost 12 players to the NCAA transfer portal following a 15-9 campaign that ended with an NCAA second-round loss to UConn.
Hillsman addressed the exodus of 11 players with the media on April 20 and stated that the program “was in a good place,” but ACC Freshman of the Year and the highest-ranked recruit of his tenure — 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso — announced her plans to transfer the next day.
Syracuse Athletics launched their external investigation June 29 following a series of allegations made by nine former players and 19 others involved with the team that were published in the June 29 article by Chantel Jennings and Dana O’Neil of The Athletic.
Hillsman was accused of multiple incidents of alleged verbal abuse as well as unwanted physical contact, and bullying players with direct threats. Wildhack confirmed that the investigation into the program remains active.
“As previously announced, the University retained an external law firm to conduct a review of the program,” Wildhack stated. “That review is ongoing, and the Department of Athletics will address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review.”
He added: “We remain focused on providing the best experience possible — one that prioritizes the well-being of all student-athletes and positions them for success in competition, in the classroom, in their communities and in life beyond Syracuse University.”
In early July, a group of about 30 former SU players reportedly sent letters to Wildhack and chancellor Kent Syverud expressing their concerns over the direction of the program following the slew of transfers and the allegations that followed.
Several other recent former players, most notably Tiana Mangakahia, took to social media to defend Hillsman in the wake of the initial accusations.
Hillsman finishes with a 319-169 overall record and nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including SU’s only trip to the national championship game in 2016.
His teams posted at least 22 wins for 10 straight seasons from 2009-2019.
