Syracuse University women’s basketball star Tiana Mangakahia received the Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award from the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association and the Atlantic Coast Conference before her team advanced in the ACC Tournament on Thursday.
The fifth-year point guard sat out the second-round tourney game due to a lower-body injury, but fifth-seeded Syracuse escaped with a 67-61 victory over No. 14 Boston College in the Greensboro Coliseum at Greensboro, N.C.
The Orange pushed on to the quarterfinals to face the fourth-seeded Florida State Seminoles at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the same location. The matchup will be televised locally on the Yes Network.
Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman said he was unsure if Mangakahia will be available and called the ailment a “day-to- day, game-by-game situation,” afterward.
Mangakahia accepted the Bradley Award prior to tip-off to recognize her comeback efforts after missing last season while recovering from Stage 2 breast cancer. The Brisbane, Australia, native leads Division I schools with 7.5 assists per game this year and is sixth in the ACC in free throw shooting at 84.2 percent.
The award is given annually in memory of Bob Bradley, the Hall of Fame sports information director at Clemson University whose positive attitude inspired throughout his own cancer battle, per the ACC release.
The distinction goes to a student-athlete, coach, administrator or other personnel member in ACC men’s or women’s basketball that has overcome significant hardship to contribute to their team or society.
Thursday marked just the second game Mangakahia has missed during her return this season.
She suffered the unspecified injury in SU’s regular-season finale against North Carolina State this past Sunday in the Carrier Dome. Mangakahia landed on the court hard after being fouled on a drive to the basket and got up slowly, holding her knee, with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter but played the remainder of the game.
Hillsman said Mangakahia pushed to play in SU’s ACC tourney opener but SU determined a few hours before tipoff that she would sit out.
“It’s one of those deals where you kind of had to save her from herself,” Hillsman said. “And obviously there was the medical staff and taking their recommendation of she probably better sit this one out. So that’s what we did. So, we knew a couple hours before the game that she wasn’t going to play. But she feels good, and she feels a whole lot better, but it just wasn’t worth the risk.”
Redshirt senior guard Kiara Lewis led the Orange past the Eagles on Thursday with a game-high 21 points to go with five assists. Emily Engstler contributed eight points and 15 rebounds, while Digna Strautmane added 13 points and eight boards, and Amaya Finkea—Guity scored 12 points.
Lewis, Engstler, and Strautmane each played the full 40 minutes.
“I’m proud of us,” Engstler said. “I think we stepped up as a team who maybe people thought we’d lose without Tiana, I don’t know, but I think we did a good job, and now when Tiana comes back, I think we’re going to do even better.”
Syracuse also won despite the absence of four additional guards due to an unspecified violation of team rules. Sophomore guard Taleah Washington and freshmen Kiara Fisher, Faith Blackstone, and Khamya McNeal were all ruled out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.