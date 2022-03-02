The Syracuse University women’s basketball season ended Wednesday following uncharacteristic poor shooting and an overpowering performance from Clemson guard Delicia Washington.
Washington finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists to lift the 13th-seeded Tigers to an 88-69 victory over the No. 12 Orange in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Clemson (10-20) advanced to face fifth-seeded Virginia Tech (21-8) in the second round at 11 a.m. Thursday in the same location.
Syracuse (11-18) finished 4-for-24 on 3-point field goals, being held below 20 percent for just the second time after making the second-most 3-pointers in the ACC during the regular season at 7.8 per game.
The Orange entered the fourth quarter just 1-for-15 from deep but managed to trim its deficit to 60-56 early in the final period. The Tigers responded with a 12-1 run to pull away and eventually outscored the Orange, 28-13, over the final nine minutes.
“We couldn’t get stops, we kind of hung our head a little bit at the end, we were right there,” acting head coach Vonn Read told the SU radio broadcast afterward. “We didn’t play well the whole game but put ourselves in a position to win the game a couple of times, down four or down six, but just couldn’t make the run.”
Syracuse beat Clemson, 86-46, on Dec. 11 in their only regular-season matchup and made 13 of 28 from deep in that victory.
Washington made 12 of 24 from the field and went 8-for-10 at the free throw line to push Clemson through the first round of the tourney. The All-ACC first team selection added three steals in 38 minutes.
“That’s why they named her all conference, she’s been doing that for this team the second half of this season,” Read said. “She did it all the way around.”
Clemson held a 42-29 advantage on rebounds and scored 52 points in the paint.
Teisha Hyman led Syracuse with 25 points and eight assists to go with seven rebounds, completing her comeback campaign with a third straight 20-point outing.
Hyman was held out last season while recovering from a knee injury, but the redshirt sophomore guard returned to start all 29 games and garner All-ACC Honorable Mention.
Chrislyn Carr added 20 points while Alaysia Styles delivered 11 points and eight rebounds for SU.
Naje Murray supplied seven points and five assists and played all 40 minutes despite entering as a game-time decision due to an ankle injury suffered in the regular-season finale on Sunday.
Carr and Hyman also played the full game for the Orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.