Syracuse starts ACC tournament play versus BC

Syracuse Orange guard Kiara Lewis, right, shoots the ball as NC State Wolfpack guard Kai Crutchfield defends during the first half Sunday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The fifth-seeded Syracuse University women’s basketball team will face No. 13 Boston College in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament at 2:30 p.m. today at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The game will be televised on the Yes Network locally.

Boston College claimed a 67-56 win over No. 12 Pittsburgh to begin the tourney on Wednesday afternoon.

The Orange (12-7 overall) swept the Eagles (7-11) in the regular season, claiming victories of 83-70 and 92-75.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.