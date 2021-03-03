GREENSBORO, N.C. — The fifth-seeded Syracuse University women’s basketball team will face No. 13 Boston College in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament at 2:30 p.m. today at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The game will be televised on the Yes Network locally.
Boston College claimed a 67-56 win over No. 12 Pittsburgh to begin the tourney on Wednesday afternoon.
The Orange (12-7 overall) swept the Eagles (7-11) in the regular season, claiming victories of 83-70 and 92-75.
