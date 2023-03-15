Dyaisha Fair scored 24 points as the Syracuse University women’s basketball team cruised to an 84-56 victory over Kent State in the WNIT first round Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Dariauna Lewis matched a season high with 17 points to go with 12 rebounds for her 12th double-double for the Orange, while Georgia Woolley and Teisha Hyman added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Syracuse (19-12 overall) will face the winner of Thursday’s game between Seton Hall and St. Joseph’s in a second-round matchup at a time and day to be determined.
The WNIT second-round games are scheduled to be played between Saturday and next Tuesday.
Syracuse improved to 15-3 in the Dome this year to increase its best home win total in 12 seasons.
Katie Shumate posted team highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (21-11) of the Mid-American Conference.
Syracuse trailed by three at the end of the first quarter but led at halftime, 38-29, after taking command with a 15-3 run to close the second quarter.
Fair scored 10 points during a 21-8 run to give SU a 20-point lead with two minutes left in the third quarter as the Orange pulled away.
The SU defense tallied 12 steals, forced 19 Kent State turnovers and limited the Golden Flashes to 40 percent shooting, including a 7-for-27 mark on 3-pointers. The Orange also held a 41-29 edge in rebounds.
Kent State entered averaging 70.9 points per game and led the MAC in average 3-pointers (8.3) and 3-point shooting percentage (.346).
Felisha Legette-Jack — the first head coach in SU history to secure a postseason berth in their first season at the helm — improved to 20-3 all-time against Kent State.
All her previous matchups came during 10 seasons in the MAC as Buffalo head coach.
Legette-Jack has led SU to its highest win total since the 2018-19 campaign after the team missed the postseason entirely last year.
The Orange improved to 12-4 all-time in the WNIT, including wins in all five first-round games, and made the semifinals in its last appearance in 2012.
