Orange captures WNIT opener

Dyaisha Fair scored 24 points as the Syracuse University women’s basketball team cruised to an 84-56 victory over Kent State in the WNIT first round Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Dariauna Lewis matched a season high with 17 points to go with 12 rebounds for her 12th double-double for the Orange, while Georgia Woolley and Teisha Hyman added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

