Updated: March 12, 2023 @ 11:48 pm
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University women’s basketball team was selected to the WNIT after being denied an NCAA at-large bid Sunday night.
The full 64-team WNIT bracket with matchups will be released Monday and games begin as early as Wednesday.
The Orange (18-12) was left out of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year when brackets were unveiled earlier Sunday.
Felisha Legette-Jack became the first SU women’s basketball coach to secure a postseason berth of any kind in their first season at the helm.
The Orange went 9-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and was on the at-large bubble entering the ACC Tournament as the ninth seed. Syracuse suffered an 83-58 ACC second-round loss to North Carolina State, which received a No. 7 seed for the NCAA tourney.
