The Syracuse University women’s basketball team couldn’t scrap together another stunner to extend its Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament run Saturday afternoon.
Reigning two-time ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the second half, leading top-seeded and fifth-ranked Louisville to a 72-59 semifinal victory over fifth-seeded Syracuse in the Greensboro Coliseum at Greensboro, N.C.
Emily Engstler led the Orange (14-8 overall) with 21 points and 10 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes to help SU endure the absence of two starters — Tiana Mangakahia (lower-body) and Priscilla Williams (upper-body) — who were both out due to injuries.
Engstler and seniors Kiara Lewis and Digna Strautmane combined to play all but three minutes across three games on consecutive days for SU, with the latter never leaving the court during the tournament. SU also was down four underclassmen who did not make the trip due to a violation of team rules.
“Emily was great today, she really had a monster game, and I thought that down the stretch we just kind of ran out of gas,” Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman said.
“I’m really happy for our kids’ effort, I thought we came out and had a good tournament,” he added. “Obviously, you want to win the whole thing, but we have a chance in the next one, so we’re looking forward to the NCAA Tournament.”
The Cardinals (23-2) advanced to face the second-seeded and No. 3/4-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack (19-2) in the finals at noon today, slated to be televised on the ACC Network.
Olivia Cochran contributed a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville. Kianna Smith and Norika Konno added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Syracuse All-ACC freshman center Kamilla Cardoso, who scored the game-winning bucket on a put-back at the buzzer in SU’s thrilling quarterfinal victory the day prior, contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 11 points and six boards, also playing the full 40 minutes in her first start since the season opener on Nov. 29. Lewis and Strautmane added seven points apiece.
The Orange are expected to be back at or near full strength when the NCAA Tournament tips off in two weeks. Hillsman said afterward that Mangakahia “is fine,” and called her absence from the ACC Tournament a precaution. He anticipates the fifth-year point guard returning to practice, in time to play for SU’s NCAA opener, for the first time since suffering an apparent knee injury in SU’s regular-season finale last Sunday.
Williams returned to the team hotel Friday night and stayed there resting Saturday after being taken to a hospital following a scary fall in which she hit her head on the court in the second quarter of SU’s quarterfinal victory.
“We have some time, it’s kind of too early to tell with Priscilla,” Hillsman said. “But Tiana, she’ll be OK. She’ll be back.”
The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is slated for March 15 with first-round games scheduled to begin on March 21 at various host sites in Texas. ESPN bracket forecaster, Charlie Creme, positioned SU as a No. 8 seed following the loss and the Orange entered the day No. 44 in the NCAA NET Rankings.
“I think the ACC Tournament showed us that we can compete with anybody until the end, so hopefully we can bring that same energy, same toughness into the NCAA Tournament,” said SU backup senior center, Amaya Finklea-Guity, the only Orange player available to media afterward.
