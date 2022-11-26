POTSDAM — The long bus ride home for the Maine women’s hockey team will be a little nicer after the Black Bears salvaged a weekend split with Clarkson with a 5-4 overtime win Saturday.
The Black Bears won the game 34 seconds into a three-on-three overtime when a breakaway from Alyssa Wruble hit a Clarkson defender’s stick and went past Golden Knights goalie Julia Minotti.
Clarkson (14-5-1) enjoyed an 8-1 win Friday night but Saturday’s game was much different.
“It was a different weird day, kind of up-and-down,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “We’ve got to do a better job of making sure we finish that game. I know you’ve talked to (SLU coach Chris Wells) about three-on-three (overtime). I’m in the same boat as he is. I’m not a big fan of it. In my eyes, three-on-three is a totally different game.”
The game started well for Clarkson as Maine’s Anna Cuomo was called for a faceoff violation and was sent to the penalty box before the contest started.
Clarkson capitalized with a power-play goal from Darcie Lappan 72 seconds in to take an early lead.
Maine (9-10) tied the game late in the first period with a goal from Mira Seregely at 18:09.
The Black Bears scored again at 19:32 on a power-play goal from Elise Murphy to take a 2-1 lead.
Early in the second period Maine went ahead 3-1 on a goal from Wruble.
“We had some team meetings and some conversations,” Maine coach Molly Engstrom said of Friday’s postgame. “We lost the last couple by many goals, so we revisited. Today we got ready for the game and came out shorthanded right off the bat. For them to bounce back, even from that, I think it showed a lot of character. I think our upperclassmen stepped up today in a way they had been struggling to do, so it was nice to see.”
Clarkson came back with two goals from defenseman Haley Winn, who missed the previous four games before Friday while playing for the U.S. National team in the Rivalry Series with Canada.
Winn, who scored her first three goals of the season this weekend cut the lead to 3-2 at 10:18 of the second period and tied the game at 19:06.
“It was tough coming off yesterday, because felt good in that game,” Winn said. “It’s good to be back with the group, playing with the girls. I love this team.”
Clarkson took its second lead with 5:27 left in the third period on a goal from Anne Cherkowski.
“Maine didn’t stop until the end, so they found a way to get a win,” Cherkowski said. “We showed some resilience. We have to find a way to not stop until the end.”
Maine pulled goalie Brooklyn Oakes for an extra attacker and tied the game with 45 seconds left on a goal from Ida Kuoppala.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.