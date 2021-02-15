HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac freshman goalie Catie Boudiette continued a perfect season by making 15 saves to lead the Bobcats to a 1-0 shutout of St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game Monday afternoon at the People’s United Center.
Boudiette, who is not the Bobcats main goalie, has played in six games, including four starts, and has still not allowed a goal after playing 237 minutes and 40 seconds. Monday was her third shutout of the season.
The win also gave the Bobcats (9-4 overall, 3-4 conference) a win in the three-game series with the Saints. Quinnipiac lost the opener 4-1 on Saturday, but recovered with a 5-3 win Sunday.
The Saints (1-5, 1-4) struggled to generate offense in the last four periods of the weekend series. SLU’s final goal came at 14:30 of the second period Saturday and SLU took only 15 shots Monday, with seven coming in the final period.
Saints goalie Lucy Morgan only gave up one goal in each of her starts. She did not play Sunday.
The Bobcats took 37 shots Monday but the only one that got past Morgan was an unassisted goal from Taylor Girard at 15:20 of the second period.
Morgan now has a .957 save percentage this season and she was named the ECAC Hockey Goalie of the Week after her Saturday performance, with 33 saves on 34 shots.
GOSLING NAMED PLAYER OF WEEK
Sophomore Julia Gosling scored another goal Sunday after her two Saturday and she was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Week. It was her first three games of the season after arriving later to campus while trying out for the Canadian national team.
Gosling scored the first goal of Sunday’s game, then Quinnipiac took a 2-1 lead after goals from Laura Lundblad and Courtney Vorster.
SLU tied the game 2-2 when Shailynn Snow scored at 15:33 of the opening period.
Taylor House scored at 14:03 of the second to put the Bobcats up 3-2 and SLU answered 27 second later with a goal from Jessica Poirier to tie it.
Sadie Peart scored the winning goal Sunday for Quinnipiac at 9:18 of the third period and Olivia Mobley added another goal at 13:36.
Mobley, whose older brother is Luke Mobley of the Clarkson men’s team, was named the ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week.
