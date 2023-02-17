POTSDAM — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team never led Friday night against Princeton until it really mattered.
The Golden Knights won the ECAC Hockey contest at Cheel Arena 5-4 with an overtime goal from Anne Cherkowski just 22 seconds into the extra period.
“We got possession right off the draw, which was huge, and (Haley Winn) made a nice move and beat her girl wide,” Cherkowski said. “It was pretty easy for me. We started out kind of slow so we have to pick it up for tomorrow.”
Clarkson (25-8-2 overall, 14-6-1 conference) can’t move up or down in the standings this weekend, but the fourth-place Golden Knights want to stay in NCAA Tournament position in the PairWise Rankings, as well as build some momentum heading into a home playoff series next weekend, likely against Cornell.
“You have to be playing your best going into playoffs, so that was kind of our focus,” said Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers. “We are on that bubble with the PairWise. For us it’s just making sure we are playing our best hockey going into the playoffs. It shows a lot that, even if you are not playing your best hockey, you are able to come back in those situations. That’s always a good sign that your team is able to pull those out.”
Princeton (14-12-1, 10-11), which is also looking to build some postseason momentum, scored two goals on shots from Canadian Olympian Sarah Fillier before the halfway point of the first period.
Fillier scored a power-play goal 1 minute, 19 seconds into the game and scored on a nice pass from Maggie Connors at 9:04 to make it 2-0.
“I thought we had a really good game against a really strong team,” said Princeton coach Cara Morey. “We moved the puck well. We knew kind of their style. We made our plan of attack, and I thought our players executed it well.”
Clarkson picked up its first goal at 10:03 of the second period on a shot from senior defenseman Stephanie Markowski.
The Tigers responded with another power-play goal at 13:13 of the second period, this one from Emerson O’Leary.
Princeton’s Jane Kuehl was called for interference at 14:27 of the second period and Clarkson responded with a power-play goal from freshman defenseman Sara Swiderski. It was the first career goal for Swiderski.
Clarkson tied the game 3-3 at 18:18 of the second period with the second goal from Markowski, who was positioned near the net and received an excellent pass from fellow defenseman Nicole Gosling.
Princeton again had an answer for a Clarkson rally, taking a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal from Connors just 39 seconds into the third period.
Clarkson forced overtime at 5:33 of the third period with the third goal of the game from Markowski, who had two goals all season prior to this game.
“My teammates were kind of bugging me about trying to get a third, but honestly I was just focused on trying to get the win,” Markowski said. “It worked out for me, I guess. I was moving into open areas and my teammates were doing a great. It was nice because my parents are here, too, for senior week, so it was nice they got to see that.”
Clayton native Mia Coene played center on Princeton’s second line. She won nine of 15 faceoffs and blocked a shot.
“I think we played as a team and really found a way to battle back against the No. 9 team in the country,” Coene said. “After the weekend we just had, with two overtime wins, it was tough. No matter what (next weekend) we will play a team of Clarkson’s caliber, if not better. Playing them and St. Lawrence this weekend can only help us.”
ST. LAWRENCE 4, QUINNIPIAC 1
Shailynn Snow scored two goals as the Saints (15-17-3, 9-9-3) upset the Bobcats in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena. SLU raised a banner to honor its Olympians before the game.
Quinnipiac (27-6, 17-4) tied the game early in the second period with a goal from Alexa Hoskin.
The Saints answered with the final three goals of the contest on shots from Taylor Lum, Snow and Aly McLeod.
