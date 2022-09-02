POTSDAM — Cassidy Vinkle won two national championships as a player at Clarkson. Now she will try to win more as an assistant coach with the school’s women’s hockey team.
Head coach Matt Desrosiers announced that Vinkle had been hired to replace Britni Smith, who left after the season to become the head coach of the Syracuse women’s hockey team.
Vinkle was a forward at Clarkson from 2015-19, winning national championships in 2017 and 2018 and playing on three straight ECAC Hockey championship teams from 2017-19. She played in the Frozen Four every year of her career and was Clarkson’s captain in the 2018-19 season.
“It’s definitely very special,” Vinkle said of coming back. “I loved Clarkson so much as a player. I’m really looking forward to being back and being able to work with (Desrosiers) and (assistant coach Tony Maci) and hopefully build on some of our previous success. I always had a great relationship with both Matt and Tony. They are two of the best coaches in the nation, so I’m looking forward to working alongside them, also getting to work with them.”
Vinkle spent her first two years after Clarkson working as a graduate assistant coach at New England College, an NCAA Division III school. She also played professional hockey as part of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and in the Premier Hockey Federation with the Buffalo Beauts.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Cassidy back to the north country to help coach a program she saw so much success with as a player and captain,” Desrosiers said. “She is going to be such a great resource and mentor to our players both on and off the ice. The way she played and represented Clarkson whenever she put on a Golden Knights jersey, and the pride she had in our program after she graduated as an alum, made hiring Cassidy an easy decision.”
Vinkle played in 162 games for Clarkson and totaled 23 goals and 37 assists. Her biggest goal came in regulation in the 2018 national championship game against Colgate, which wound up going to overtime with Clarkson winning 2-1.
“That was probably the most important goal I ever scored,” Vinkle said. “Being able to share that moment with all my teammates and all my best friends, that makes it more special.”
As a player Vinkle could make her teammates laugh at times and had some fun on social media, once informing everyone that she was the one who braided Patty Kazmaier-winner Loren Gabel’s hair before each game.
“I think I’ll probably still have the same personality, not change too much,” Vinkle said. “Obviously know when to have fun and when to get more serious. I think that’s going to be a big thing, still being myself and having lots of fun with the players.”
Vinkle thought her time at Clarkson was over after she graduated in 2019, so she’s excited to be back with the women’s hockey team.
“I had never really thought about (coaching) before,” Vinkle said. “Obviously when Brit left this dream job opened up.”
The two years of graduate work at New England College also has gotten Vinkle ready for this challenge.
“I think coaching at New England really helped me,” Vinkle said. “I had so much success at Clarkson, lots of wins. It was good to see another point of view of not winning all the time. I had two different head coaches I worked with at New England so it was good to see two different aspects of the game. As a player you don’t realize all the background work and everything that goes on behind the scenes. Once you become a coach, you kind of have an appreciation for your coaches throughout the years. It was a great experience. I’m looking forward to the same things here at Clarkson.”
Vinkle is the only member of the Clarkson staff who can tell a recruit exactly what it’s like to go to school at Clarkson and play on the women’s hockey team.
“My four years at Clarkson were amazing and I owe Clarkson so much,” Vinkle said. “That just helps talking to recruits and being able to share my experiences there. I want to help the players have as great an experience as I have.”
