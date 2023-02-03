POTSDAM — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team survived a rough ending to defeat Cornell 2-1 in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night at Cheel Arena.
It was the first win for Clarkson (22-7-3 overall, 11-5-1 conference) over the Big Red since the 2019 ECAC Hockey championship game at Lynah Rink.
The win also gives Clarkson a six-point lead over Cornell (12-10-2, 9-7-1) for the final home playoff spot with five games remaining.
“It’s really good,” Clarkson forward Anne Cherkowski said of the cushion. “That’s what we’ve been hoping for, home-game playoffs. Being up two games is huge for us.”
Clarkson’s chance to win looked good with 4 minutes, 41 seconds left when Cornell’s Gabbie Rud was called for slashing after Clarkson’s Jenna Goodwin was pulled down on a breakaway chance.
But with 4:03 left Clarkson’s Cherkowski was called for interference and then Kirstyn McQuigge was called for tripping with 3:10 remaining, giving the Big Red a five-on-three advantage for 38 seconds and then 53 seconds of a normal power play.
“It’s awful,” Cherkowski said of watching her team kill a penalty while she’s in the box. “It’s a long two minutes. That was a really good kill. They kept it simple, got in lanes, got sticks in lanes.”
Said Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers of the last few minutes, “I was sweating through my dress clothes there. It’s always good to know that you can get the job done when you need to. We’ll take that. We were able to bear down and get it down on the (penalty kill).”
Clarkson outshot Cornell 10-5 in a scoreless first period and took control of the game in the second period.
Cherkowski received a good scoring chance shorthanded seven minutes in, but Cornell goalie Brynn Dulac made a save.
The Big Red found their own chance midway through the period from Izzy Daniel near the crease, but Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk made the stop.
Cherkowski scored on her next chance, putting Clarkson up 1-0 at 10:21 of the second period. Gabrielle David skated in, went behind the net and found Cherkowski near the side while Dulac was out of position.
“We knew our chances would come if we kept playing defensively,” Cherkowski said. “When we got an opportunity, we capitalized. I saw (David) going in and I knew she would find a way to get it to me. I put it in the net and I was pretty pumped up.”
Brooke McQuigge nearly put Clarkson up 2-0, hitting the post with six minutes left in the period.
But, like Cherkowski, she was not going to be denied twice and scored at 17:33 during a four-on-one.
David brought the puck in the zone, passed to Cherkowski, who got the puck to Stephanie Markowski before McQuigge’s shot.
“We’ve been working on our transition game and that was a quick turnover in the neutral zone,” McQuigge said. “We got up ice quick and Steph made a nice play over to me, so good job to her. It allowed us to play with a bit more confidence knowing we were up 2-0.”
Cornell cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:31 of the third period on a shot from Gillis Frechette.
The Big Red nearly tied the game a little more than a minute later when Leah MacSween took a shot toward an open part of the net, but it hit Clarkson defenseman Haley Winn in the back.
COLGATE 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Kaitlyn O’Donohue and Dara Greig scored in the first period to lead the Raiders (23-4-2, 13-3-1) past the Saints in an ECAC Hockey game in Appleton Arena.
Abby Hustler scored in the third period for the Saints (12-17-3, 6-9-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.