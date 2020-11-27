Clarkson vs. Colgate
When: 4 p.m. today; 5 p.m., Monday.
Where: Cheel Arena, Potsdam (today); Class of 1965 Arena, Hamilton (Monday).
Records: Clarkson (25-6-6 last year); Colgate (2-0).
Leading scorers: Clarkson (returning), F Elizabeth Giguere (37 goals-29 assists—points), F Gabrielle David (14-24—38), F Brooks McQuigge (8-9—17); Colgate, F Rosy Demers (1-2—3), F Eleri MacKay (2-0—2), D Sydney Bard (1-1—2).
Goalies: Clarkson (returning), Marie Pier-Coulombe (23-6-5, 1.23 goals-against average, .949 save percentage); Colgate, Kayle Osborne (2-0, 1.50, 1.000).
Outlook: Clarkson was supposed to open with two nonconference home games against Quinnipiac this weekend but the Bobcats canceled due to COVID-19 positive cases on campus. ... Colgate was the last team Clarkson played at home last season and the Golden Knights won 2-1 in overtime and 2-0 in an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series. ... Senior Elizabeth Giguere enters the season with 210 career points, just three behind Loren Gabel’s school record of 213. ... Colgate opened the season last weekend with a pair of nonconference games against Syracuse. The Raiders won their season opener on the road 3-2 in overtime and defeated Syracuse 3-1 the following day in the home opener. Both games this weekend are nonconference contests.
