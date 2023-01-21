POTSDAM — On the Saturday when it annually hosts local girl scouts, the Clarkson University women’s hockey team earned its merit badge by going undefeated this season against rival St. Lawrence.
The Golden Knights defeated the Saints, 3-1, in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena. The Golden Knights, who tied SLU 2-2 on Friday at Appleton Arena in Canton, went 1-0-1 against SLU in conference play and 4-0-1 overall against the Saints this season.
Over the past two years, the Golden Knights are 7-0-2 against SLU.
“I thought we had a good first period and probably had four or five chances to (score) and Clarkson came back with some good push there in the second period,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “We have to be a little bit better, a little more disciplined in tougher situations. That falls on me.”
The Golden Knights also moved into a near tie with Cornell for fourth place in the conference standings, which is the final home playoff position. Cornell has not had to win in overtime yet so it has the same record as Clarkson but one more point.
Clarkson (20-6-2 overall, 9-4-1 conference) did not start off like a team that was going to win a game, as SLU outshot them 7-5 in a scoreless first period.
“I didn’t love our first period,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “In the second period we just kind of flipped the script on that a little bit. I thought we had a little bit more energy and grit to our game. In the third period we played that lock down style.”
Clarkson’s first goal came via hard work and determination from captain Brooke McQuigge.
McQuigge kept poking at a loose puck in front of SLU’s net until she finally got it to cross the line in a scramble of players for a 1-0 lead 80 seconds into the second period.
“We just crashed the net hard and I think that was a bit of a momentum play, because we were talking in the room before that, that we needed to get some energy,” McQuigge said. “With them being our rivals it’s always going to be a tough game. It’s a lot of fun to play in those games.”
Clarkson’s Olivia Hanson was called for roughing at the eight-minute mark, and SLU’s Abby Hustler nearly scored during the power play on a breakaway.
She made a move to the side of the net but Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk moved with her and covered the corner of the net.
The Saints (11-15-2, 5-7-2) answered Clarkson’s goal at 16:28 with a shot from Julia Gosling, who was just inside the blue line to tie the game 1-1.
Clarkson also has a Gosling, Julia’s cousin Nicole, a defenseman, who put the Golden Knights back ahead 2-1 with another deep shot at 19:19 of the second period.
“There were a lot of bodies so my thought was just trying to get the puck through,” Nicole Gosling said. “I was hoping if there was a rebound one of my guys would have gotten it. This year we only tied them, and won all the other games, that’s pretty special. You want to beat your rivals.”
The game’s final goal came during a power play on another rebound shot, this one from Clarkson’s Gabrielle David, who dove toward a loose puck at 13:46 of the third period to make it 3-1.
“It’s special when we play SLU,” David said. “Just a win, in general, that’s something we wanted. We wanted to finish strong against them and not give them anything, especially at home. I don’t think we gave them much. We were patient in the game and it paid off.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.