College women’s hockey
ORONO, Maine — Gabrielle David scored three goals to lead the Clarkson women’s hockey team to a 4-1 win over Maine in a nonconference game Friday afternoon.
Brooke McQuigge also scored for Clarkson (13-2-2 overall). Caitrin Lonergan assisted on all four goals for Clarkson. Ally Johnson scored for Maine (6-9-1).
n Jennifer Gardiner produced two goals for Ohio State (13-2) in a 5-2 win over St. Lawrence University at the D1 in DC tournament in Arlington, Va. Aly McLeod and Shailynn Snow scored for the Saints (7-6-4). Gabby Rosenthal, Sophie Jaques and Paetyn Levis scored for SLU.
n Emily DellaNeve scored in overtime to give SUNY Potsdam (2-4-1) a 3-2 win over St. Michael’s in a nonconference game in Potsdam. Lyvia Chambers and Kaylee Merrill also scored for SUNY Potsdam. Ella Saracco and Jenna Hoops scored for St. Michael’s (0-10).
