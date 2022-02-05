POTSDAM — Clarkson forward Brooke McQuigge was standing in front of the Princeton net during Saturday’s game at Cheel Arena, trying to screen the Tigers goalie in the first period.
Tigers goalie Rachel McQuigge, who is Brooke’s older sister, responded by whacking her on the back of the thigh with her stick a few times.
But moments later Brooke delivered a power-play goal at 13 minutes, 26 seconds of the opening period. As soon as the shot went in, their mother, Liz, watching from the stands said, “Uh-oh”.
Brooke and her younger sister Kirstyn, a Clarkson defenseman, had the better day as the Golden Knights routed the Tigers 7-1 in a women’s ECAC Hockey game.
Brooke scored another power-play goal for Clarkson in the third period and after the game ended Rachel skated up to Brooke and playfully punched her, then did the same to Kirstyn.
“It feels pretty good because we are pretty competitive,” said Brooke, who now has scored three goals in her career against her sister. “She made sure to give me the extra little hit or tap of the stick. She’s not afraid to chirp me so I had to get her back for it. She even asked me if they hurt. When I scored on her after, it still felt good.”
For Clarkson (21-6-3 overall, 12-5-1 conference) the win felt good after a frustrating 2-1 loss at home to Quinnipiac on Friday.
Brooke McQuigge gave Clarkson the early lead but Princeton (9-11-4, 7-8-2) was effectively done Saturday when her linemate, Caitrin Lonergan, scored two goals 17 seconds apart late in the first period to give the Golden Knights a 3-0 advantage.
Lonergan skated past Rachel McQuigge in front of the crease and scored at 19:03 and then did the same thing again at 19:20.
“It hasn’t happened since I was probably at (Boston College),” Lonergan said of scoring two goals so close together. “I think today I was just trying to play simple. When you play with (Gabrielle David) and Brooke, they make great plays. I feel like our line hasn’t had the bounces that we’ve been hoping for. Today it just seemed like we were getting those bounces, which felt good.
“That shift, it’s a big difference going in 3-0 than 1-0. It definitely helped our team. The line before set us up before, putting us in the offensive zone, everyone contributing and setting each other up for success.”
Defenseman Nicole Gosling scored at 10:08 of the second period to extend Clarkson’s lead to 4-0 and also picked up three assists.
Clarkson held the Tigers to just 20 shots and at one point held a 27-7 edge.
“I think we knew we have to focus on our (defensive) zone, so I think today we really took that as a challenge and just tried to limit their shots,” Gosling said. “We know they like to shoot from anywhere so we knew to just shut down their offense.”
Brooke McQuigge’s second game at 3:01 of the third period made it 5-0 and then a third goal from Lonergan, on another power play at 5:48, extended the lead to 6-0.
Princeton coach Cara Morey let backup goalie Jennifer Olnowich finish the last 8:53 of the contest and she gave up Clarkson’s final goal to Florence Lessard at 17:55.
“I thought we played a pretty good game (against Quinnipiac),” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “I thought we deserved a better fate. It was disappointing, but I’m really happy with the way we responded. We easily could have come out today feeling sorry for ourselves from yesterday.”
Princeton’s only goal came at 7:47 of the third period on a shot from Solveig Neunzert.
n NOTES: Clayton native Mia Coene played center on Princeton’s second line and was reunited with a former prep school teammate in Clarkson’s Haley Winn. The two played together at the Selects Hockey Academy near Rochester. Winn, a defenseman, led Clarkson with six blocked shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.