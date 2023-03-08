The Clarkson women’s hockey team is enjoying several homecoming experiences as it gets ready to play Minnesota-Duluth at 7 tonight in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena.
If Clarkson (29-10-2 overall) defeats the Bulldogs, it will face Minnesota at 3 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal.
The trip marks a return for junior forward Anne Cherkowski to the place where she started her college career, playing as a freshman with the Golden Gophers.
Clarkson backup goalie Holly Gruber played her freshman season last year for Minnesota-Duluth.
Clarkson forward Gretchen Branton is from Corcoran, Minn. and senior defenseman Emily Wisnewski is from Plymouth, Minn.
It’s even sort of a homecoming for the coaching staff, head coach Matt Desrosiers, assistant coach Tony Maci and assistant coach Cassidy Vinkle were all with Clarkson in 2018 when the Golden Knights won a national championship in Ridder Arena with a 2-1 overtime win over Colgate.
Vinkle was a junior assistant captain that year.
“I’m sure it will be a little surreal being back at Ridder for the first time since 2018,” Desrosiers said. “I remember going back to Quinnipiac after we won in 2014 and it brought back a lot of good memories.”
Even Minnesota-Duluth has a Clarkson connection as former Golden Knight Patty Kazmaier winner Elizabeth Giguere spent her final season of college hockey playing for the Bulldogs last year.
It was Giguere who scored the overtime winner in the national championship game, and last year she helped the Bulldogs reach a national championship game where they lost to Ohio State.
“I think we are all excited for our matchup against UMD but we also know it will be a tough test for us,” Desrosiers said. “This time of year you are going to see nothing but good teams.”
This is a triumphant homecoming for Cherkowski, who played in only 13 games at Minnesota, recording one goal and five assists.
After a 10-point season last year she jumped in production to 52 points so far this season. Her 23 goals and 29 assists have her tied with Gabrielle David for the team lead in scoring.
“It’s going to bring back some memories,” Cherkowski said. “It’s weird to be playing at this rink with a different team, but I’m really excited.
“I feel pretty good and we have a good team and I’m excited to show (fans) what our team can do. It will be a fun game for sure. I know they are a pretty solid team and we are playing some good hockey right now.”
Wisnewski’s hometown is 13 miles from Minneapolis and she was a spectator in 2018 in Ridder Arena when Clarkson won the national championship.
“As soon as we landed in Minnesota I felt awesome,” Wisnewski said. “It’s like a breath of fresh air to be here and my family gets to come to the game and cheer us on. My family rented out a box (for the 2018 Frozen Four) in Ridder and I invited a lot of friends and we sat there and we saw Elizabeth Giguere’s overtime goal and all that stuff. It was super cool.”
Wisnewski committed to Clarkson a year earlier, before the Golden Knights beat Wisconsin in the 2017 national championship game.
“When I committed they had won the 2014 national championship, but they hadn’t yet won the 2017 one,” Wisnewski said. “They won it later that year. Everyone around me was asking if I knew something they didn’t know. They kept getting better and better and won the next year, too. It’s so special to know you are coming to a program that’s so talented and has such a legacy.”
