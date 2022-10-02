POTSDAM — When Clarkson University’s Renata Fast was honored for participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics, she was the only former Golden Knight women’s hockey player on the ice at Cheel Arena.
On Saturday, Fast got to enjoy the same moment again, only this time with five good friends.
What has been called the Clarkson Six enjoyed a postgame ceremony, after the women’s team skated to a 2-2 tie with Bemidji State, where all six banners for participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, were unveiled.
Joining Fast were two teammates from Clarkson’s 2014 national title team in Jamie Lee Rattray and Erin Ambrose, as well as former Clarkson teammate Savannah Harmon, who won national championships in 2017 and 2018.
Also honored were Ella Shelton and Michaela Pejzlova, who were on the 2017 and 2018 national title teams.
“It’s really cool,” Fast said. “It’s really crazy to think four years ago I was here by myself. Now to think that’s there’s six of us, and three of the other girls played on my team. It just goes to show the strength of Clarkson women’s hockey.”
Before the women’s game began, the six Olympians sat at a table in the Cheel Arena lobby and signed autographs and took pictures with fans. They didn’t finish until the first period of the women’s game was over.
The general mood for the six was to just have fun.
Ambrose along with Fast, Shelton and Rattray who won a gold medal in Beijing, skated out before the men’s exhibition game against Ottawa in the costume of Clarkson’s skating Golden Knight, then grabbed her gold medal to show the fans.
“It’s pretty special,” Ambrose said. “If you look at the six of us and what we accomplished here at Clarkson, that’s huge in itself. To see us all at the Olympics in 2022 was honoring, to see that happen.”
The women’s players were also introduced to the men’s crowd after the first period and the Clarkson pep band, which noticed Harmon with her USA jersey, started chanting “USA, USA” that prompted Rattray to jokingly look confused at the students.
“It’s been incredible,” said Harmon, who won a silver medal. “It’s been a great weekend and we are just happy to be here. It’s different when we each put the jersey on. We are proud to be from Clarkson and we wouldn’t be (in the Olympics) without our time here. On the ice we are definitely competitors. Right before the puck drops you will say a quick, ‘Hello,’ but as soon as you are in the corner anything is fair game.”
Shelton was two years behind Harmon at Clarkson and was sort of a junior defensive partner to her. That made facing her in the Olympics and other international events fun.
“It’s funny when you get in the same corner as her, I’ll say, ‘Hey how’s it going?,’ ” Shelton said. “You catch up in a brief moment. Being against her always sucks because I played two years with her here and I learned so much from her and she does it against me in the game.”
Rattray is one of Clarkson’s three Patty Kazmaier Award winners, and the first to do so in 2014. As she often does, she had a lot of fun Saturday, posing for photos sitting on top one of the goal nets.
“It’s such a fun day, especially with the group we have,” Rattray said. “We have every generation of Golden Knight here, 2020 grads, 2016, 2014. It’s been pretty cool. It hasn’t really sunk in that (the banner) is really a thing. That’s cool. I have so many memories here.”
Pejzlova, of the Czech Republic, had the longest trip to get to Potsdam, but she also had the chance to bring a medal of her own with her.
The Czech Republic did not medal at the Olympics, but the women’s team won its first World Championship medal in August, taking home the bronze.
“It has been absolutely amazing,” Pejzlova said. “For us (the bronze) was huge, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Now we are happy we moved up to Group A, so we can play against the U.S. and Canada.”
Clarkson’s current women’s team stood and tapped sticks on the ice throughout the postgame ceremony after improving to 3-0-1 this season with the tie against Bemidji State.
Darcie Lappan and Olivia Hanson scored goals for Clarkson while Ella Anick and Claire Vekich scored for Bemidji State (2-1-1).
