POTSDAM — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team started the 2023 postseason in impressive fashion, beating Cornell 5-1 in game one of a best-of-three ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series Friday afternoon at Cheel Arena.
The No. 4 Golden Knights (27-8-2 overall) can advance to next weekend’s ECAC Hockey semifinals with a win over No. 5 Cornell in game two at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheel Arena.
If the Big Red (15-13-2) win then there will be a deciding game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cheel Arena.
“I think the biggest thing was we just played a really smart, simple game,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “We had a game plan going into it and I thought we executed it well. We focused on getting off to a good start.”
Clarkson took control of game one early with a three-goal first period.
Defenseman Sara Swiderski started the spurt with a goal at 11 minutes, 6 seconds on a shot from just inside the blue line that went over the shoulder of Big Red goalie Brynn Dulac.
Swiderski scored her first career goal in Clarkson’s second-to-last regular-season game against Princeton.
“The first one came a little later than I wanted, I hit a lot of posts and crossbars,” Swiderski said. “If you just put the pucks on net then good things happen. I think (the shot) actually hit someone on the other team.
“Scoring first ups the energy and our bench got a little more excited. It brought a lot of energy for sure.”
Clarkson’s Brooke McQuigge made it 2-0 at 16:39 with a power-play goal, tipping a pass from Anne Cherkowski.
“I think we put out three periods of consistent hockey,” McQuigge said. “We played with a lot of confidence. We’ve been figuring out how to put back-to-back games together. We’ve been playing this way for a while so we’ve got to keep it up for the next couple games.”
Just 90 seconds later defenseman Nicole Gosling scored the third Clarkson goal on the rebound of a shot from Gabrielle David.
Clarkson scored a fourth goal at 5:01 of the third period when Brooke’s younger sister, Kirstyn McQuigge, scored. The play started with Cornell turning the puck over behind the net and Baylee Kirwan picking it up and sending McQuigge a pass.
“Her goal was pretty nice,” Brooke McQuigge said of her sister’s score.
Cornell avoided being shut out with a power-play goal from Lily Delianedis at 12:05 of the third period.
David ended the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:32. The goal was her 147th career point and moved her one point behind Britney Selina (148) for eighth all-time in program history.
“I thought it was really great, we showed up prepared,” David said. “It helps for momentum. When you score the first goal you want to keep going and you don’t want to stop.”
QUINNIPIAC 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
No. 3 Quinnipiac (28-7) rallied from an early deficit to defeat the No. 6 Saints in game one of a best-of-three ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series in Hamden, Conn.
The Saints (16-18-3) led after one period when Julia Gosling scored at 16:38 with assists going to Abby Hustler and Shailynn Snow.
Quinnipiac, which lost at SLU and Clarkson last weekend, responded with a goal from Alexa Hoskin at 2:07 of the second period to tie the game.
The winning goal for the Bobcats came at 13:05 of the second period on a shot from Sadie Peart.
SLU needs to win game two at 3 p.m. Saturday to force a third game at 3 p.m. Sunday.
