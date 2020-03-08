POTSDAM — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and will travel to play second-seeded Wisconsin in a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Clarkson (25-6-6 overall) has been to four straight Frozen Fours and has now made the NCAA Tournament eight straight years, claiming three national championships during that run.
The Badgers (28-5-3) are the defending national champions and defeated Clarkson 5-0 in a semifinal last year, though the final two goals were scored in the last 1 minute, 20 seconds of the game.
The Golden Knights defeated the Badgers, 3-0, in the 2017 national championship game.
Two of the three Patty Kazmaier Award finalists will compete in the game, as well as the two leading scorers in the nation.
Clarkson’s Elizabeth Giguere leads the nation with 37 goals and is second with 66 points. Wisconsin’s Abby Roque, a Potsdam native who has 26 goals and 32 assists, is the other finalist in the contest.
Wisconsin’s Daryl Watts, who was a top-10 finalist, leads the nation in scoring with 25 goals and 49 assists for 74 points. She is a transfer who scored the only goal for Boston College last year in a 2-1 quarterfinal overtime loss to Clarkson at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
The winner of this game will face either Princeton (26-6-1) or No. 3 Northeastern (32-4-2) in a national semifinal. The other half of the bracket has Mercyhurst (21-10-5) traveling to No. 1 Cornell (28-2-3), and Ohio State (24-8-6) playing at No. 3 Minnesota (27-6-3).
