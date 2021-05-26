POTSDAM — Elizabeth Giguere, the all-time leading scorer for the Clarkson University women’s hockey team, will spend her final season of college hockey playing for Minnesota-Duluth.
Giguere entered the transfer portal in March and the Bulldogs hockey program announced Wednesday that she will spend her graduate year wearing No. 8 for Minnesota-Duluth.
Giguere is the third Clarkson women’s player to transfer since the 2020-21 season ended. Senior Kristy Pidgeon left for Mercyhurst and sophomore defenseman Lauren Bernard went to Ohio State.
The 2020 Patty Kazmaier winner, Giguere played in 137 games for Clarkson, recording 99 goals and 134 assists for a program-record 233 points. She scored the overtime goal in the 2018 national championship game against Colgate as a freshman and was a captain at Clarkson last season.
Giguere, 24, has been an All-American three times and was the 2020 ECAC Hockey Player of the Year.
“Over the past four seasons, Elizabeth has shown herself to be one of the top players in college hockey,” said Bulldogs head coach Maura Crowell in a statement. “She is a proven winner, elite goal scorer, and part of a prestigious sorority in women’s hockey as a Patty Kazmaier Award winner. She has also performed extremely well in the classroom and will be an asset to the Labovitz School as a bilingual student. We are thrilled to welcome her to Bulldog Country.”
Giguere, who is from Quebec, set a Clarkson record as a freshman with 71 points in 41 games. She totaled 27 goals and 44 assists and was a second-team All-American as well as the ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year.
She had her best statistical year as a sophomore, leading the nation with 73 points in 40 games, with 26 goals and 47 assists. She played on a line that year with Loren Gabel, who won the Patty Kazmaier Award.
Giguere was a top-10 finalist that season and was named the U.S. College Hockey Online Player of the Year. She was also first-team All-American.
In her Patty Kazmaier-winning season Giguere scored 66 points in 37 games, leading the nation with 37 goals and adding 29 assists.
Giguere’s production went down last season for the Golden Knights, with nine goals and 14 assists in 19 games, but she was one of the top 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award.
